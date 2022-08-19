Mizzou basketball nonconference schedule starts light, finishes strong

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Dennis Gates era of Missouri basketball officially tips off with a soft opening stretch as the Tigers play their first seven games at home this upcoming season, all against low- and mid-major competition before the schedule cranks up in December. MU announced its complete 13-game nonconference schedule Friday. Game times and TV information will be announced on later dates.

MU opens the 2022-23 season hosting Division I newcomer Southern Indiana on Nov. 7 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers will play all but three of their nonconference games at home.

The Southeastern Conference announced every team's rotation of opponents earlier this summer but hasn't released dates for the conference games.

Four days after Mizzou's season opener, the Tigers host Penn of the Ivy League on Nov. 11 in a Friday night visit. The Quakers, an NCAA Tournament team seven times since 2000, are coming off a 12-16 season. Two days later, Mizzou hosts Lindenwood on Nov. 13. Like Southern Indiana, Lindenwood is making the transition to Division I this season, both as members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

On Nov. 15, a Tuesday, Mizzou hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. The Cougars (9-21 last season) have endured 14 straight losing seasons since joining the Division I ranks in 2008.

Next up, a Sunday home game against Mississippi Valley State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Nov. 20. The Delta Devils were just 2-26 last year and ranked No. 355 out of 358 Division I teams in the final NCAA NET rankings.

On Nov. 23, a Wednesday, Coastal Carolina (15-14, No. 152 NET last season) visits Mizzou Arena, followed by Houston Baptist (7-18, No. 338 NET) on Nov. 26, a Saturday.

The Tigers’ first road game takes them to Wichita State on Nov. 29, a Tuesday, the third meeting in a three-game series against the Shockers (15-13 last year). The road team won the first two meetings in the series.

On Dec. 4, a Sunday, the Tigers host Southeast Missouri State, the program Mizzou assistant Dickey Nutt coached from 2009-15. SEMO (14-18 last year) is coming off eight straight losing seasons.

Then comes the highlight of the nonconference slate, a visit from defending national champion Kansas on Saturday, Dec. 10, the second of six scheduled matchups between the two longtime rivals. It will mark the Jayhawks’ first visit to Mizzou Arena since 2012, the Tigers’ final season in the Big 12 Conference. Kansas, 34-6 last year, throttled the Tigers last December in Lawrence 102-65. Over the following four years, the teams will meet once more on their respective home courts plus two games in Kansas City.

From there, Mizzou heads to Miami for the Orange Bowl Classic where Gates’ team faces Central Florida on Dec. 17. It’s part of a doubleheader at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. In the other game, St. John’s, led by former Mizzou coach Mike Anderson, plays Florida State, where Gates’ was an assistant. UCF was 18-12 last season.

Mizzou and Illinois meet Dec. 22 at Scottrade Center for the latest installment of the Braggin’ Rights Game. The Illini snapped a three-game losing streak in the series last season and finished 23-10.

Finally, after a few weeks of SEC play, MU hosts Iowa State on Jan. 28 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers lost at Iowa State last year 67-50 and stand 2-3 all-time in the event.

Three of Mizzou’s nonconference opponents played in last season’s NCAA Tournament: Kansas, Illinois, Iowa State.

Mizzou 2022-23 nonconference schedule

Nov. 7 vs. Southern Indiana

Nov. 11 vs. Penn

Nov. 13 vs. Lindenwood

Nov. 15 vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Nov. 20 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 23 vs. Coastal Carolina

Nov. 26 vs. Houston Baptist

Nov. 29 at Wichita State

Dec. 4 vs. SEMO

Dec. 10 vs. Kansas

Dec. 17 vs. UCF (Sunrise, Florida)

Dec. 22 vs. Illinois (St. Louis)

Jan. 28 vs. Iowa State