Missouri picked a bad night to turn the ball over and miss free throws. In one of their SEC houses of horrors, the Tigers couldn’t get out of their own way Saturday night at Mississippi State, playing their sloppiest game since the start of conference play in a 63-52 loss.

Dropping their eighth straight game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi, and seventh overall in the series, the Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) had no answer for Bulldogs big man Tolu Smith (25 points, 12 rebounds) and cost themselves a chance to carve into MSU’s lead with shoddy foul shooting and ball-handling in their lowest-scoring game under first-year coach Dennis Gates.

After three straight brilliant shooting games in wins over Ole Miss, Iowa State and LSU, the Tigers went cold from deep Saturday, making just 6 of 22 from 3-point range. But the SEC’s best free-throw shooting team didn’t help its cause at the line, shooting 14 of 21 with a few crucial misses that stalled some second-half momentum. Mizzou committed 15 turnovers, their most in an SEC contest.

Kobe Brown’s campaign for SEC player of the year hit a speed bump with some rare shooting struggles. He finished with 10 points and missed all five of his 3s. DeAndre Gholston led MU with 12 points, while D’Moi Hodge added 11.

Midway through the second half, the Tigers trimmed a 14-point deficit to four, but with a chance to inch closer, Hodge missed two free throws. Following a technical foul on MSU’s DaShawn Davis for dragging Isiaih Mosley to the floor, Brown could only split his free throws, spoiling another chance for a momentum surge.

The Tigers slogged through a brutal opening half. Mizzou missed all but one of its 11 3-pointers, turned the ball over nine times on 32 possessions, didn’t connect on a field goal for the half’s final 6 minutes, 35 seconds and missed its final seven shots. Still, Mississippi State (14-8, 3-7) led only 33-27 at the break.

Gates retooled his starting lineup for the first time in two weeks, going with Sean East II over Mosley in the backcourt. Mosley didn’t enter the game until nearly 8 minutes had come off the clock and finished with five points and four turnovers. With Noah Carter in early foul trouble and the Tigers short on size to combat Smith inside, walk-on 7-footer Mabor Majak made a rare appearance off the bench with five minutes of action. It was his first appearance in a game since playing a few minutes against Houston Christian on Nov. 26. Reserve guard Kaleb Brown also played a bigger role than usual with seven first-half minutes but went scoreless with a couple turnovers.

After a sluggish start, the Tigers stayed close midway through the half behind Gholston’s back-to-back jumpers. Coming out of the half’s final media timeout, Kobe Brown evened the score at 26-26 with a couple free throws, only to watch Mississippi State create some distance with a 7-0 run. At times, Mizzou’s half-court traps flummoxed MSU’s ball-handlers, but the Bulldogs eventually unlocked MU’s pressure and capitalized with a uncontested baskets at the rim.

The Tigers quickly fell behind by 14 early in the second half but got within a couple possessions with a 10-0 run, buoyed by two Nick Honor 3-pointers. But the run stalled when the Tigers couldn’t make good on chances at the foul line and never recovered any sense of rhythm on the offensive end.