The Tennessee Vols and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the matchup 18-6 overall and 6-5 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat South Carolina 83-74 on Tuesday.

The UT Vols, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, come into the contest 19-5 overall and 8-3 in the SEC. On Wednesday, Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee 66-65.

Entering Saturday, Tennessee leads the all-time series 11-8 vs. Missouri.

Tennessee Vols vs. Mizzou basketball betting odds

As of 5:14 p.m. CT on Friday, Tennessee opened as a 12.5-point favorite vs. Missouri, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 141.5 points.

Tennessee opened at -850 (bet $850 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou opened at +570 (bet $100 to win $570) to win outright.

Rick Barnes is the Tennessee Vols men's basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

