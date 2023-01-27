 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou basketball opens as slight underdog vs. Iowa State. Here are the betting line, odds

  • Benjamin Hochman

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares his thoughts on Mizzou’s throwback uniforms for Saturday’s big game against Iowa State. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Bob Uecker! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

The Iowa State and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Columbia, Missouri. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. 

Iowa State, ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press Poll, enters the contest 15-4 overall. Most recently, ISU beat Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 15-5 overall. On Tuesday, Missouri beat Ole Miss 89-77.

Entering Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 150-86 vs. Iowa State.

Mizzou vs. ISU basketball betting odds

Missouri Mississippi Basketball

Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) dribbles past Mississippi guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Missouri won 89-77. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

As of 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Iowa State opened as a 1.5-point favorite vs. Missouri, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under opened at 144.5 points. 

ISU opened at -120 (bet $120 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou is +100 (bet $100 to win $100) to win outright. 

T.J. Otzelberger: A look at the Iowa State basketball head coach

Here is a look at T.J. Otzelberger, the Iowa State men's basketball head coach. He was previously head coach at UNLV and South Dakota State. 

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. T.J. Otzelberger is the Iowa State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

