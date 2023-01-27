Mizzou basketball opens as slight underdog vs. Iowa State. Here are the betting line, odds

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares his thoughts on Mizzou’s throwback uniforms for Saturday’s big game against Iowa State. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Bob Uecker! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
Entering Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 150-86 vs. Iowa State.
Mizzou vs. ISU basketball betting odds
As of 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Iowa State opened as a 1.5-point favorite vs. Missouri, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The over/under opened at 144.5 points.
ISU opened at -120 (bet $120 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou is +100 (bet $100 to win $100) to win outright.
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger speaks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 77-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 84-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
T.J. Otzelberger: A look at the Iowa State basketball head coach
Here is a look at T.J. Otzelberger, the Iowa State men's basketball head coach. He was previously head coach at UNLV and South Dakota State.
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger speaks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 77-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 84-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger reacts as Iowa State plays TCU in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Iowa State won 69-67. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger stands on the court before an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 77-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 78-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) dribbles past Mississippi guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Missouri won 89-77. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)