Mizzou basketball opens as slight underdog vs. Iowa State. Here are the betting line, odds

The Iowa State and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Columbia, Missouri. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.

Iowa State, ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press Poll, enters the contest 15-4 overall. Most recently, ISU beat Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 15-5 overall. On Tuesday, Missouri beat Ole Miss 89-77.

Entering Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 150-86 vs. Iowa State.

Mizzou vs. ISU basketball betting odds

As of 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Iowa State opened as a 1.5-point favorite vs. Missouri, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 144.5 points.

ISU opened at -120 (bet $120 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou is +100 (bet $100 to win $100) to win outright.

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. T.J. Otzelberger is the Iowa State men's basketball head coach.

