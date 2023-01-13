 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou basketball opens as underdog vs Florida. Here's the betting line, point spread

  • 0
  • Benjamin Hochman

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman talks Mizzou hoops, sharing his thoughts on the Texas A&M game … and what Mizzou needs to do to win at Florida. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Dominique Wilkins! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

The Florida Gators and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 14. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET

The UF Gators come into the contest 9-7 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Florida beat LSU 67-56.

Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 13-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Most recently, Texas A&M defeated Missouri 82-64 on Wednesday.

People are also reading…

Entering Saturday, the Florida Gators lead the all-time series 8-4 vs. Missouri.

UF Gators vs. Mizzou basketball betting odds

Texas A M Missouri Basketball

Missouri guard Tre Gomillion (2) shoots over Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas.

As of 5:56 p.m. CT on Friday, the Florida Gators opened as a 5.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 150.5 points. 

Florida is -230 (bet $230 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou is +195 (bet $100 to win $195) to win outright. 

Todd Golden: A look at the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach

Here is a look at Todd Golden, the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach. He was previously the San Francisco Dons men's basketball head coach. 

1 of 9

Todd Golden is the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Winter Warm-Up! Cardinals’ Jordan Walker, Dylan Carlson and prospect mystique

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News