Mizzou basketball opens as underdog vs Florida. Here's the betting line, point spread

The Florida Gators and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 14. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET

The UF Gators come into the contest 9-7 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Florida beat LSU 67-56.

Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 13-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Most recently, Texas A&M defeated Missouri 82-64 on Wednesday.

Entering Saturday, the Florida Gators lead the all-time series 8-4 vs. Missouri.

UF Gators vs. Mizzou basketball betting odds

As of 5:56 p.m. CT on Friday, the Florida Gators opened as a 5.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Florida is -230 (bet $230 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou is +195 (bet $100 to win $195) to win outright.

Todd Golden is the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach.

