Mizzou basketball opens as underdog vs Florida. Here's the betting line, point spread

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman talks Mizzou hoops, sharing his thoughts on the Texas A&M game … and what Mizzou needs to do to win at Florida. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Dominique Wilkins! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
San Francisco head coach Todd Golden gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Saint Mary's guard Todd Golden, right, reaches out ahead of Texas center Dexter Pittman, left, as they go for the loose ball under the Texas basket during first-half action in their men's college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2008, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
San Francisco head coach Todd Golden reacts to a referee's call during the second half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Gonzaga at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
San Francisco head coach Todd Golden applauds his team during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
San Francisco head coach Todd Golden watches from the sideline during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Todd Golden: A look at the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach
Here is a look at Todd Golden, the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach. He was previously the San Francisco Dons men's basketball head coach.
San Francisco head coach Todd Golden shouts to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
San Francisco head coach Todd Golden reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
San Francisco head coach Todd Golden walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga's Derek Ravio blocks Saint Mary's Todd Golden, right, during their college basketball game Monday Feb. 6, 2006, at the McCarthy Center in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Amanda Smith)
Todd Golden is the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
