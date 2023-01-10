 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou basketball opens as underdog vs. Texas A&M. Here's the betting line, point spread

Boise St Texas A M Basketball

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams stands with his players prior to the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Boise State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

 Emil Lippe

The Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT. 

Mizzou enters the matchup 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Vanderbilt 85-82 on Saturday.

The TAMU Aggies come into the contest 10-5 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. On Saturday, Texas A&M defeated LSU 69-56.

Entering Wednesday, Texas A&M leads the all-time series 22-20 vs. Mizzou.

Mizzou vs. TAMU Aggies basketball betting odds

Vanderbilt Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Noah Carter tosses the ball to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 85-82. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

As of 5:19 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Texas A&M opened as a 2.5-point favorite vs. Missouri, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

The over/under is 152.5 points. 

Texas A&M is -146 (bet $146 to win $100) to win outright, and Missouri is +122 (bet $100 to win $122) to win outright. 

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Buzz Williams is the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

