Mizzou basketball opens as underdog vs. UCF. Here's the betting line, point spread

Southeast Missouri St Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, pulls down a rebound between teammate Tre Gomillion, right, and Southeast Missouri State's Josh Earley, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The UCF and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Mizzou enters the contest 9-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas defeated Missouri 95-67 on Dec. 10.

UCF comes into the matchup 8-2 overall. On Wednesday, UCF beat Ole Miss 72-61.

Entering Saturday, Mizzou leads the all-time series 2-0 vs. UCF. 

UCF vs. Mizzou basketball betting odds

Kansas Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Noah Carter, center, fights his way between Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr., right, and Jalen Wilson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

As of 12:57 p.m. CT on Friday, UCF opened as a 2.5-point favorite against Mizzou, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 143 points. 

UCF is -140 (bet $140 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou is +120 (bet $100 to win $120) to win outright. 

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Johnny Dawkins is the UCF men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

