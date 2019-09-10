Cuonzo Martin should have a good idea of how well his team can compete in the Southeastern Conference after the first couple weeks of league play. The SEC announced the men’s basketball conference schedule on Tuesday and the Tigers open with four games against teams that made the 2019 NCAA Tournament, starting with a Jan. 4 showdown against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, set for a 1 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network. It's the first overall conference game of the season and part of an SEC Network tripleheader.
The Tigers return to Columbia for their first SEC home game Jan. 7 against reigning SEC regular-season champion Tennessee, followed by a home game Jan. 11 against Florida, then a trip to Mississippi State on Jan. 14.
From there, Mizzou gets consecutive games against two of the league’s three new coaches: at Alabama and new Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats on Jan. 18 and home against Texas A&M and Buzz Williams on Jan. 21. On Jan. 25, the Tigers take a break from conference action and play at West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Then it’s back to conference play at home against Georgia on Jan. 28, followed by back-to-back road trips to South Carolina on Feb. 1 and Texas A&M on Feb. 4. Martin’s team comes home to host Arkansas and new Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman on a Saturday afternoon on Feb. 8 then head back on the road to play at Louisiana State on Feb. 11.
Next up, two straight home games against Auburn, a Final Four team last season, on Feb. 15, and Ole Miss on Feb. 18.
Then it’s back on the road for games at Arkansas on Feb. 22, another Saturday afternoon game against the Razorbacks, and at Vanderbilt on Feb. 26. After a visit from Mississippi State on Feb. 29, the Tigers have one more road game at Ole Miss on March 4 before playing their regular-season finale against Alabama on March 7.
Missouri has already released its nonconference schedule, a slate that’s heavy on challenging games away from home against Xavier, Butler, Temple and Illinois. Tipoff time and TV designations for some nonconference games are still to be determined. Here’s the complete schedule with home games in bold:
Wed., Nov. 6 vs. Incarnate Word
Fri., Nov. 8 vs. Northern Kentucky
Tues., Nov. 12 at Xavier, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Mon., Nov. 18 vs. Wofford
Wed., Nov. 20 vs. Morehead State
Mon., Nov. 25 vs. Butler, 6 p.m., ESPNU (HOF Classic in K.C.)
Tues., Nov. 26 vs. Oklahoma OR Stanford (HOF Classic in K.C.)
Tues., Dec. 3 vs. Charleston Southern
Sat., Dec. 7 at Temple
Sun., Dec. 15 vs. SIU-Carbondale
Sat., Dec. 21 vs. Illinois (St. Louis)
Mon., Dec. 30 vs. Chicago State
Sat., Jan. 4 at Kentucky, 1 p.m. SEC Network
Tues., Jan. 7 vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Jan. 11 vs. Florida, 7:30, SEC Network
Tues., Jan. 14 at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Jan. 18 at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tues, Jan. 21 vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Sat., Jan. 25 at West Virginia (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
Tues., Jan. 28 vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Feb. 1 at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tues., Feb.4 at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Feb.8 vs. Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tues., Feb. 11 at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Feb.15 vs. Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN/2/U
Tues., Feb.18 vs. Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Feb.22 at Arkansas, Noon, SEC Network
Wed., Feb.26 at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Feb.29 vs. Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SEC Network
Wed., March 4 at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Saturday, March 7 vs. Alabama, 1:30 p.m., SEC Network