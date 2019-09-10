Subscribe for 99¢

Cuonzo Martin should have a good idea of how well his team can compete in the Southeastern Conference after the first couple weeks of league play. The SEC announced the men’s basketball conference schedule on Tuesday and the Tigers open with four games against teams that made the 2019 NCAA Tournament, starting with a Jan. 4 showdown against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, set for a 1 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network. It's the first overall conference game of the season and part of an SEC Network tripleheader. 

The Tigers return to Columbia for their first SEC home game Jan. 7 against reigning SEC regular-season champion Tennessee, followed by a home game Jan. 11 against Florida, then a trip to Mississippi State on Jan. 14.

From there, Mizzou gets consecutive games against two of the league’s three new coaches: at Alabama and new Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats on Jan. 18 and home against Texas A&M and Buzz Williams on Jan. 21. On Jan. 25, the Tigers take a break from conference action and play at West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Then it’s back to conference play at home against Georgia on Jan. 28, followed by back-to-back road trips to South Carolina on Feb. 1 and Texas A&M on Feb. 4. Martin’s team comes home to host Arkansas and new Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman on a Saturday afternoon on Feb. 8 then head back on the road to play at Louisiana State on Feb. 11.

Next up, two straight home games against Auburn, a Final Four team last season, on Feb. 15, and Ole Miss on Feb. 18.

Then it’s back on the road for games at Arkansas on Feb. 22, another Saturday afternoon game against the Razorbacks, and at Vanderbilt on Feb. 26. After a visit from Mississippi State on Feb. 29, the Tigers have one more road game at Ole Miss on March 4 before playing their regular-season finale against Alabama on March 7.

Missouri has already released its nonconference schedule, a slate that’s heavy on challenging games away from home against Xavier, Butler, Temple and Illinois. Tipoff time and TV designations for some nonconference games are still to be determined. Here’s the complete schedule with home games in bold:

Wed., Nov. 6 vs. Incarnate Word

Fri., Nov. 8 vs. Northern Kentucky

Tues., Nov. 12 at Xavier, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Mon., Nov. 18 vs. Wofford

Wed., Nov. 20 vs. Morehead State

Mon., Nov. 25 vs. Butler, 6 p.m., ESPNU (HOF Classic in K.C.)

Tues., Nov. 26 vs. Oklahoma OR Stanford (HOF Classic in K.C.)

Tues., Dec. 3 vs. Charleston Southern

Sat., Dec. 7 at Temple

Sun., Dec. 15 vs. SIU-Carbondale

Sat., Dec. 21 vs. Illinois (St. Louis)

Mon., Dec. 30 vs. Chicago State

Sat., Jan. 4 at Kentucky, 1 p.m. SEC Network

Tues., Jan. 7 vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Sat., Jan. 11 vs. Florida, 7:30, SEC Network

Tues., Jan. 14 at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Sat., Jan. 18 at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Tues, Jan. 21 vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Sat., Jan. 25 at West Virginia (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Tues., Jan. 28 vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 1 at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Tues., Feb.4 at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Sat., Feb.8 vs. Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Tues., Feb. 11 at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Sat., Feb.15 vs. Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Tues., Feb.18 vs. Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Sat., Feb.22 at Arkansas, Noon, SEC Network

Wed., Feb.26 at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Feb.29 vs. Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Wed., March 4 at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, March 7 vs. Alabama, 1:30 p.m., SEC Network

