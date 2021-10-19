Mizzou basketball picked 10th in SEC media preseason poll

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri’s remade men’s basketball roster won’t come close to competing for the Southeastern Conference championship this year. At least that’s the consensus expectation of media members who voted for the SEC’s preseason poll. The Tigers were picked to finish 10th in the 14-team conference, a year after Cuonzo Martin’s team finished seventh in the SEC.

The media panel voted Kentucky to win the SEC, followed by Alabama, last year’s SEC regular-season and tournament champion. Arkansas was picked third, followed by Tennessee, Auburn, Louisiana State, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia. Kentucky overhauled its roster after one of its worst seasons in generations, finishing 9-16 and eighth in the conference at 8-9.

Martin returns just two players from last year’s rotation for a team that finished 16-10 and 8-8 in league play and has since retooled his roster with five freshmen and four Division I transfers. Under Martin’s watch the four previous seasons, the Tigers finished fifth (2018), 12th (2019), 10th (2020) and seventh (2021) in the conference. Mizzou finished last in the SEC each of the previous three seasons under former coach Kim Anderson.