Mizzou basketball picked 10th in SEC media preseason poll
Mizzou basketball picked 10th in SEC media preseason poll

TCU Missouri Basketball

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 102-98. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri’s remade men’s basketball roster won’t come close to competing for the Southeastern Conference championship this year. At least that’s the consensus expectation of media members who voted for the SEC’s preseason poll. The Tigers were picked to finish 10th in the 14-team conference, a year after Cuonzo Martin’s team finished seventh in the SEC.

The media panel voted Kentucky to win the SEC, followed by Alabama, last year’s SEC regular-season and tournament champion. Arkansas was picked third, followed by Tennessee, Auburn, Louisiana State, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia. Kentucky overhauled its roster after one of its worst seasons in generations, finishing 9-16 and eighth in the conference at 8-9.

Martin returns just two players from last year’s rotation for a team that finished 16-10 and 8-8 in league play and has since retooled his roster with five freshmen and four Division I transfers. Under Martin’s watch the four previous seasons, the Tigers finished fifth (2018), 12th (2019), 10th (2020) and seventh (2021) in the conference. Mizzou finished last in the SEC each of the previous three seasons under former coach Kim Anderson.

The media voted Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as the SEC’s preseason player of the year. As a sophomore last year, Pippen averaged 20.4 points per game, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals. He’s the only returning player who earned first-team All-SEC honors by the league coaches last year.

The All-SEC preseason first team is Pippen, Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, along with Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler, a transfer from Georgia, plus Florida forward Colin Castleton and Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar. Second-team selections were Kentucky guards Keion Brooks Jr. and Kellan Grady, plus Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, Arkansas guard Devonta Davis, LSU forward Darius Days and Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith. Grady is a first-year transfer from Davidson. Tshiebwe came to UK midseason last year from West Virginia.

PRESEASON MEDIA SEC HONORS

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

SEC Player of the Year

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia

Here’s how the Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter filled out his media preseason ballot:

All-SEC Team

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Iverson Molinar, Miss St

Jabari Smith, Auburn 

SEC Player of the Year

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

SEC order of finish 

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Alabama

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Mississippi State

8. Florida

9. Missouri 

10. Ole Miss

11. Texas A&M

12. Vanderbilt

13. South Carolina

14. Georgia 

