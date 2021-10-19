Mizzou basketball picked 10th in SEC media preseason poll

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri’s remade men’s basketball roster won’t come close to competing for the Southeastern Conference championship this year. At least that’s the consensus expectation of media members who voted for the SEC’s preseason poll. The Tigers were picked to finish 10th in the 14-team conference, a year after Cuonzo Martin’s team finished seventh in the SEC.
The media panel voted Kentucky to win the SEC, followed by Alabama, last year’s SEC regular-season and tournament champion. Arkansas was picked third, followed by Tennessee, Auburn, Louisiana State, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia. Kentucky overhauled its roster after one of its worst seasons in generations, finishing 9-16 and eighth in the conference at 8-9.
Martin returns just two players from last year’s rotation for a team that finished 16-10 and 8-8 in league play and has since retooled his roster with five freshmen and four Division I transfers. Under Martin’s watch the four previous seasons, the Tigers finished fifth (2018), 12th (2019), 10th (2020) and seventh (2021) in the conference. Mizzou finished last in the SEC each of the previous three seasons under former coach Kim Anderson.
The media voted Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as the SEC’s preseason player of the year. As a sophomore last year, Pippen averaged 20.4 points per game, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals. He’s the only returning player who earned first-team All-SEC honors by the league coaches last year.
The All-SEC preseason first team is Pippen, Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, along with Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler, a transfer from Georgia, plus Florida forward Colin Castleton and Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar. Second-team selections were Kentucky guards Keion Brooks Jr. and Kellan Grady, plus Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, Arkansas guard Devonta Davis, LSU forward Darius Days and Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith. Grady is a first-year transfer from Davidson. Tshiebwe came to UK midseason last year from West Virginia.
PRESEASON MEDIA SEC HONORS
First Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Colin Castleton – Florida
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
Kellan Grady – Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Darius Days – LSU
SEC Player of the Year
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Alabama
3. Arkansas
4. Tennessee
5. Auburn
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Mississippi State
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Vanderbilt
14. Georgia
