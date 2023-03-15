SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A handful of Missouri basketball players are playing in their first NCAA Tournament this week when they face Utah State on Thursday, but for all the Tigers here in Sacramento, they grew up watching March Madness as fans before they were players on the sport’s biggest stage.

Before Wednesday’s practice at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, some Tigers shared their favorite memories of watching the NCAA Tournament:

Sean East II: “I just always remember sitting on a couch with my dad and just watching all the games, but mainly when Louisville made a run (in 2013.) I was cheering for Michigan, Trey Burke and all those guys. But my family was big time Louisville fans. They’ve always been Louisville fans and when they made it to the national championship that run really sticks out. I'm from Louisville, Kentucky, so watching that and experiencing that, just to see the city explode after they won, that’s the best memory.”

DeAndre Gholston: “Vividly. Evan Turner. He was at Ohio State and for some reason he just made me want to go to Ohio State so bad. Watching him, he was cooking. It was different.”

Noah Carter: “Specifically, I don't think anything really jumps out. I think just the entirety of it, just the tournament and going through it, being able to see ‘One Shining Moment’ at the end. I've always dreamt of seeing myself there and being on that stage.”

Ben Sternberg: “Actually, the Gordon Hayward halfcourt shot. (Butler) was in the Horizon League and my dream was to play at Cleveland State and it was great to see them represent the Horzion. I remember I was watching it with my dad and my best friend and his dad and I was like, ‘Oh my God, it was so close.’ Those are good memories.”

Nick Honor: “My favorite two players were (Connecticut’s) Shabazz Napier and Kemba Walker and I remember watching them leading their teams to national championships. I watched a couple of their games when they were back in Orlando. And I think Florida State played Florida Gulf Coast there, too. I was actually there. It’s funny because Coach (Dennis) Gates, Coach C.Y. (Young), Chase (Goldstein), Coach (Michael) Fly were all at the game on the (Florida State) staff. I just felt like that’s how life works. And now I’m here with all of them.”

Kobe Brown: “I would say the only memory I really have for the Tournament, even though I watched it every year, I remember I was in my room by myself and I want to say Villanova and North Carolina playing and it was the buzzer-beater (in 2016). I watched the whole game and just remember watching the last play the game. At that point I was just dreaming about going to a big-time college. That was before I had any offers or anything. I was just hoping I could somehow get to this level."