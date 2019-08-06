The Missouri men's basketball team has finalized its noconference schedule, a slate that includes games against five high-major conferenece opponents - but all of them away from Mizzou Arena. The Tigers open the season at home Nov. 6 against Incarnate Word, one of seven home games the Tigers play against a team from a low- or mid-major conference team.
Mizzou's biggest challenges come away from Norm Stewart Court, including two games in Kansas City at the Hall of Fame Classic, the annual Braggin' Rights Game in St. Louis against Illinois and true road games at Xavier, Temple and West Virginia. The latter is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
For each of the last two years, Missouri was supposed to host Utah of the Pac-12 Conference for the second game of a two-year series, but the Utes haven't been able to find a date that worked for their schedule. MU expects to host Utah - and finally fulfill the two-game agreement - in the 2020-21 season. This season will mark MU's first since 2012-13 that the Tigers don't host a high-major team in Columbia in nonconference play.
The most established program coming to Columbia to play the Tigers is Wofford, a 30-win team last season that won the Southern Conference and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Mizzou also hosts Southern Illinois-Carbondale, whose roster features former Tiger and graduate transfer Ronnie Suggs. The home slate also includes two of the lowest-ranked teams in last year's KenPom.com rankings: No. 346 Incarnate Word and No. 351 Chicago State.
Here's the complete nonconference schedule. Times and TV information will be released at a later date:
Wed., Nov. 6 vs. Incarnate Word
Fri., Nov. 8 vs. Northern Kentucky
Tues., Nov. 12 at Xavier
Mon., Nov. 18 vs. Wofford
Wed., Nov. 20 vs. Morehead State
Mon., Nov. 25 vs. Butler (HOF Classic in K.C.)
Tues., Nov. 26 vs. Oklahoma OR Stanford (HOF Classic in K.C.)
Tues., Dec. 3 vs. Charleston Southern
Sat., Dec. 7 at Temple
Sun., Dec. 15 vs. SIU - Carbondale
Sat., Dec. 21 vs. Illinois (Braggin' Rights in St. Louis)
Mon., Dec. 30 vs. Chicago State
Sat., Jan. 25 at West Virginia (Big 12/SEC Challenge)