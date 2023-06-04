COLUMBIA, Mo. — A familiar face — and a long frame — is coming to Mizzou Arena.

Former Arkansas center Connor Vanover has committed to the Tigers after spending last season at Oral Roberts. Vanover announced his commitment on social media Sunday night.

Listed last season at 7-foot-5, Vanover was one of the nation’s top shot blockers and adds some 3-point shooting — yes, even at that size — to Dennis Gates’ 2023-24 roster.

Vanover, listed at 7-3 in previous seasons at California and Arkansas, will either be the tallest or tied for the tallest player to appear in a game for Mizzou, depending on his listed height. Jordan Wilmore, who played 18 games for the Tigers from 2020-22, had the tallest listed height (7-3) among all-time Mizzou players. Six other MU players have been listed at 7-0 or taller, including current center Mabor Majak, listed at 7-2. Past 7-footers include Booker Brown, Tom Dore, Gary Leonard, Sammie and Simeon Haley and Axel Okongo.

In parts of two seasons at Arkansas, Vanover appeared in 44 games with 37 starts, averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 13 minutes per game. Playing against mid-major competition in the Summit League, Vanover thrived this past season at Oral Roberts, posting career-best averages for points (12.7), rebounds (7.2) and blocks (3.2) while shooting 51.7% from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range on more than four 3-point attempts per game. Vanover, who ranked second nationally in blocks per game, was named the Summit League defensive player of the year.

In four games against Mizzou while at Arkansas, Vanover scored 19 points, 12 of those coming in an overtime win in Columbia during the 2020-21 season. Mizzou center Jeremiah Tilmon didn’t play in that game but was on the floor for the first matchup in Fayetteville and dominated the Razorbacks center, outscoring him 25 to four, with all four of Vanover’s points coming at the foul line in his 20 minutes of action.

Vanover began his career in the Pac-12 at Cal, averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a freshman.

He should help add some rebounding and shot-blocking to a Mizzou roster that's short on established frontcourt players. All-SEC forward Kobe Brown elected to enter the NBA draft rather than use his final year of eligibility, while 6-10 forward Mohamed Diarra transferred to North Carolina State.