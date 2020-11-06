Mizzou basketball schedule comes together with SEC slate, five nonconference games — but no Illinois, yet

With the college basketball season set to tip off in less than three weeks, the Southeastern Conference (finally) released its men's league schedule on Friday.

Missouri's first SEC contest is Dec. 30 at home against Tennessee, one of the favorites to win the conference. As always, the Tigers play home and road games against Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, plus home and road games against Tennessee and South Carolina.

The Tigers also announced five nonconference games, starting with the Nov. 25 season opener against Oral Roberts. MU also plays home games against Liberty, Bradley and Texas Christian University in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and plays at Wichita State. Mizzou also plans to play in a multi-team event to be determined at a later date. MU was originally slated to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational that was canceled, then planned to play in another tournament field in Orlando, Florida, which was also canceled.

What about the Missouri-Illinois Braggin’ Rights Game? School officials are still in talks to continue a series that’s been played every year since 1976 and in St. Louis every year since 1983. But there’s a chance the game might not take place in St. Louis.