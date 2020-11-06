 Skip to main content
Mizzou basketball schedule comes together with SEC slate, five nonconference games — but no Illinois, yet
Pinson leads Missouri to 83-79 win over Arkansas in OT

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin shouts instructions at his team during the Feb. 8 game against Arkansas. Mizzou won 83-79.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

With the college basketball season set to tip off in less than three weeks, the Southeastern Conference (finally) released its men's league schedule on Friday. 

Missouri's first SEC contest is Dec. 30 at home against Tennessee, one of the favorites to win the conference. As always, the Tigers play home and road games against Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, plus home and road games against Tennessee and South Carolina.

The Tigers also announced five nonconference games, starting with the Nov. 25 season opener against Oral Roberts. MU also plays home games against Liberty, Bradley and Texas Christian University in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and plays at Wichita State. Mizzou also plans to play in a multi-team event to be determined at a later date. MU was originally slated to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational that was canceled, then planned to play in another tournament field in Orlando, Florida, which was also canceled. 

What about the Missouri-Illinois Braggin’ Rights Game? School officials are still in talks to continue a series that’s been played every year since 1976 and in St. Louis every year since 1983. But there’s a chance the game might not take place in St. Louis.

The schools have discussed the possibility of playing at one of their respective home arenas in Columbia or Champaign, Illinois, multiple sources have told the Post-Dispatch. Enterprise Center has not hosted a major event since the pandemic forced leagues and conferences to suspend schedules back in March. The St. Louis Blues last played a game at Enterprise Center on March 9, followed by the Mid-States Hockey Challenge Cup later that week. Otherwise, all sporting events and concerts scheduled at the downtown arena have been canceled or postponed.

Here's Mizzou's schedule as it stands Friday, with more nonconfernce games expected to be added:

Wed., Nov. 25: vs. Oral Roberts

Sun, Dec. 6: at Wichita State

Wed., Dec. 9: vs. Liberty

Tues., Dec. 22: vs. Bradley

Wed., Dec. 30: vs. Tennessee

Sat., Jan. 2: at Arkansas

Tues., Jan. 5: at Mississippi State

Sat., Jan. 9: vs. LSU

Tues., Jan. 12: vs. Vanderbilt

Sat., Jan. 16: at Texas A&M

Tues., Jan. 19: vs. South Carolina

Sat., Jan. 23: at Tennessee

Tues., Jan. 26: at Auburn

Sat., Jan. 30: vs. TCU

Tues., Feb. 2: vs. Kentucky

Sat., Feb. 6: vs. Alabama

Wed., Feb. 10: at Ole Miss

Sat., Feb. 13: vs. Arkansas

Tues., Feb. 16: at Georgia

Sat., Feb. 20: at South Carolina

Tues., Feb. 23: vs. Ole Miss

Sat., Feb. 27: vs. Texas A&M

Wed., March 3: at Florida

March 10-14: SEC Tournament, Nashville

