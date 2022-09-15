Mizzou basketball season tip-off event returns to campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou basketball is bringing back an old tradition at a new location.

The men’s and women’s programs will host Mizzou Madness on Sept. 30 to promote their upcoming seasons, but they’ll be far away from Mizzou Arena. The event will be held on the middle of campus on the Francis Quadrangle, where a court will be stationed in front of Jesse Hall and The Columns.

Both Dennis Gates’ men’s team and Robin Pingeton’s women’s team will be introduced to fans in attendance and participate in interactive games with members of the audience. The event, tipping off at 8 p.m. and free to the public, will include a live DJ, food vendors and a laser show.

The Mizzou football team hosts Georgia the next day.

"We are embracing a spirit of innovation to provide our fans this first of its kind way to be introduced to our basketball teams," Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “This, along with our football game versus Georgia on Saturday, is another great reason for our fans to come to Columbia for the weekend. I applaud Coach Gates and Coach Pingeton for their vision to work with our staff to make this event a reality."

Should bad weather spoil the event, it will be moved indoors to Mizzou Arena.

Gates is entering his first season at Mizzou after spending the last three years as head coach at Cleveland State. Pingeton is in her 13th season at Mizzou.