Mizzou basketball signs three four-star prospects for 2023 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates signed his first full recruiting class on Wednesday, inking three four-star high school recruits on the first day of the early singing period. All three had verbally committed to the Tigers over the past several months: Jordan Butler, Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II. The class ranks as high as No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.com.

Butler, a 7-foot forward from Greenville, South Carolina, averaged 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game as a junior last season. Rivals.com rates Butler the nation’s No. 6 center in the 2023 class.

“We can’t wait to have Jordan Butler donning the Mizzou jersey and joining our family next season,” Gates said in a statement released Wednesday. “His skill set is a perfect fit for our system as he has the ability to pass and make decisions, play on the perimeter, stretch the floor beyond the arc and also dominate in the pinch post area. During the recruiting process, we identified size as a target area and Jordan is one of the most skilled versatile forwards in the country. He has a tremendous pedigree and comes from a basketball family who fits with well within our culture. We look forward to working with Jordan and him being a part of the Missouri program as his future is very bright.”

Pierce, a 6-10 wing from Tulsa, Oklahoma, committed in July and ranks as the class’ No. 32 small forward. Pierce averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds last year before transferring to Chandler, Arizona for his senior year of high school.

“Trent is one of the more versatile players we recruited and a welcome addition to the Mizzou family,” Gates said. "He has incredible length and as a wing, he can guard every position on the court. Our coaching staff has worked well with players of his skill set and he will fit in nicely within our system. Trent is a great rim protector, rebounder and can really cover ground on the defensive end. He can also stretch the floor with his ability to connect from 3-point range and has a high basketball IQ. We’re excited for Trent to join our program and can’t wait to get to work with him.”

Robinson, a natural point guard at 6-2 from Tallahassee, Florida, averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and 44 assists as a junior. He’s rated the nation’s No. 24 point guard.

“Anthony was our first commit in the Class of 2023 and one we are really looking forward to working with,” Gates said. “He really blossomed during the summer and continues to improve due to his strong work ethic. Anthony embodies our eight core values at Missouri and will fit well within our style of play as he showcases a very aggressive disposition on both ends of the floor. He is a versatile and aggressive player who is a three-level scorer with a defensive mindset. Anthony will be a key piece of the puzzle for us and it is a great addition for Mizzou.”