Mizzou basketball targets Christopher, Turner making decisions Monday

There could be some clarity to the Missouri basketball team's next roster by the end of the day. Two of Cuonzo Martin's most important targets are expected to make their college decisions Monday: five-star high school recruit Josh Christopher and Bowling Green graduate transfer Justin Turner.
Christopher, the cousin of Mizzou strength and conditioning coach Nicodemus Christopher, has had the Tigers among his top choices for nearly a year. He's also considering Arizona State, where his older brother Caleb plays, plus Michigan, UCLA and Southern California, a late addition to his final five. Christopher, a 6-foot-5 wing player from Lakewood, Calif., is rated the nation's No. 11 player in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 4 shooting guard by Rivals.com. He was selected to play the McDonald's All-American Game before the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Turner came on Mizzou's radar more recently, right after he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Bowling Green's leading scorer each of the last three years, the 6-4 guard is also considering Iowa State and Marquette. Turner averaged 18.8 points per game for Bowling Green and earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors for the second straight season. He was one remaining year of eligibility and would be able to play immediately next season.
Mizzou has at least two scholarships available for the 2020-21 season but could have more depending on what happens to the three players who are testing the NBA draft waters: center Jeremiah Tilmon, forward Mitchell Smith and guard Xavier Pinson. MU has one player signed for the 2020 class, 7-3 high school center Jordan Wilmore.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.