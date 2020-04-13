Mizzou basketball targets Christopher, Turner making decisions Monday

There could be some clarity to the Missouri basketball team's next roster by the end of the day. Two of Cuonzo Martin's most important targets are expected to make their college decisions Monday: five-star high school recruit Josh Christopher and Bowling Green graduate transfer Justin Turner.

Christopher, the cousin of Mizzou strength and conditioning coach Nicodemus Christopher, has had the Tigers among his top choices for nearly a year. He's also considering Arizona State, where his older brother Caleb plays, plus Michigan, UCLA and Southern California, a late addition to his final five. Christopher, a 6-foot-5 wing player from Lakewood, Calif., is rated the nation's No. 11 player in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 4 shooting guard by Rivals.com. He was selected to play the McDonald's All-American Game before the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.