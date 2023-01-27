Mizzou basketball vs. Iowa State: Numbers to know for SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (15-5, 4-4 SEC) turn back the clock on Saturday for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and host No. 12 Iowa State (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) in a vintage Big Eight clash.

Mike Morgan and former Mizzou All-American Jon Sundvold have the call on ESPN 2 for the 1 p.m. tip-off. Here are 12 numbers to know for Tuesday's game.

9: Iowa State’s place in the NCAA’s NET rankings. The Cyclones have emerged as one of the favorites in the top-heavy Big 12, widely rated college basketball’s best conference. Iowa State is 6-4 in Quad 1 games — more Q1 wins than all but three teams in America: Purdue, Kansas and Arizona. ISU has already beaten ranked Big 12 foes Baylor, TCU, Texas and most recently Kansas State on Tuesday.

310: Iowa State’s national ranking in KenPom’s adjusted tempo rating. The Cyclones average just 64.3 possessions per 40 minutes against average tempo teams — compared to Mizzou at 70.5 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks No. 37. Playing a team at a slower pace could help prepare the Tigers for potential upcoming slogs against similarly slow-tempo teams South Carolina and Mississippi State.

28: Percentage of Iowa State defensive possessions that end with a turnover, the highest rate in the country. Expect lots of thievery in this game: Mizzou ranks No. 2 in steal rate (15.6), while ISU is right behind at No. 4 (14.6).

3.31: Average years of Division I experience for Iowa State’s roster, making the Cyclones the country’s No. 6 most-experienced team, per KenPom. From last year’s 22-win team, ISU lost two talented guards in All-Big 12 senior Izaiah Brockington and star freshman Tyrese Hunter, now at Texas, but continued to lean hard on the transfer portal, adding two impact Atlantic 10 players from St. Bonaventure: lead guard Jaren Holmes (13.5 points per game) and 6-10 forward Osun Osunniyi (9.3). ISU’s roster includes other transfers from VCU, Denver, Minnesota, Eastern Kentucky, UNLV and Washington State.

1-3: Iowa State’s record when held to less than 25% 3-point shooting. The Cyclones aren’t a great 3-point shooting team, but they were dismal from deep against UConn, Oklahoma State and Iowa in three of their four losses. ISU’s four least-efficient offensive games were also their four losses.

2: Head coaches in Saturday’s game hired by Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois. DRF was in charge at UNLV when she hired T.J. Otzelberger in 2019, then watched him leave for Iowa State after two seasons in Vegas. Her first major hire at Mizzou was Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, who’s 15-5 at MU with a chance to become the fourth Tigers head coach to lead the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in his debut season, following Quin Snyder, Frank Haith and Cuonzo Martin.

236: All-time meetings between Missouri and Iowa State. The Tigers have played only one other program more times: Kansas at 269. (MU and Kansas State have also met 236 times.) MU is 150-86 against the Cyclones, the most wins over any opponent in school history. The Tigers are 1-2 against Iowa State since leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, winning the 2017-18 season opener (remembered as Martin and Michael Porter Jr.’s Mizzou debuts) with losses in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

5-0: The home team’s record in Mizzou’s five appearances in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. In the annual series, MU won home games against West Virginia (2013) and TCU (2021) and lost games at Oklahoma (2014), West Virginia (2020) and Iowa State (2022).

23: Consecutive seasons the Tigers wore the uniforms they’ll bring back for Saturday’s game featuring the Block M in Missouri across the jersey and the Tiger paw logo on the shorts. Mizzou wore the Block M jerseys from 1973-96, going 483-223 during those years with eight conference championships.

19.8: Kobe Brown’s scoring average in his last eight games. A sprained ankle sidelined him for MU’s last home game, last Saturday against SEC front-runner Alabama. Brown returned Tuesday at Ole Miss and scored 18 points in a team-high 34 minutes.

43: Clarence Gilbert’s points for Mizzou the last time an unranked Tigers team hosted a ranked Iowa State team. That was the four-overtime classic on Jan. 13, 2001, when Quin Snyder’s Tigers outlasted Larry Eustachy’s No. 18 Cyclones 112-109. Gilbert’s total still stands as the fourth-most points by a Mizzou player in team history.

1,000: It’s Star Wars Day at Mizzou Arena and the first 1,000 fans in the door Saturday receive a voucher for a lightsaber.