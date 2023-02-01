Mizzou basketball vs. LSU: Numbers to know for Wednesday's visit from reeling Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (16-5, 4-4 SEC) return to SEC play on Wednesday and host reeling LSU (12-9, 1-7), owners of an SEC worst eight-game losing streak.

Dave Neal and former Mizzou All-American Jon Sundvold have the call on SEC Network for the 8 p.m. tip-off. Here are 12 numbers to know for Wednesday’s game.

138: LSU’s ranking in the NCAA’s NET rankings, making this a rare Quad 3 conference game for Mizzou. Six of LSU’s eight losses during the current slide have been by double digits, including defeats by 40 points (Alabama), 21 (Tennessee) and 20 (Arkansas). Mizzou, No. 44 in the NET, is 2-0 in Quad 3 games. LSU would have to climb to No. 75 for this to qualify as a Quad 2 game by the end of the regular season.

8: Mizzou’s consecutive losses to LSU: three in Columbia, four in Baton Rouge and one at last year’s SEC tournament in Tampa, the final Mizzou game of the Cuonzo Martin era. MU is only 2-11 all-time against LSU with the last win coming on Jan. 8, 2015, Kim Anderson’s first SEC game as head coach. (Mizzou lost its next 13 games.)

17.2: Points per game by LSU’s KJ Williams, a 6-10, 250-pound senior transfer from Murray State. If LSU were having a better season, Williams would be a leading candidate for SEC player of the year. He’s the league’s third-leading scorer, leads LSU with 7.4 rebounds per game and shoots 43.2% from 3-point range.

6: The number of first-year Division I transfers on LSU’s roster, with three from Murray State: Williams and senior guards Trae Hannibal and Justice Hill. All three played under first-year coach Matt McMahon at Murray State and followed him to Baton Rouge from the Ohio Valley Conference power. McMahon also added transfers from North Carolina State, Mississippi State and Northwestern State.

56.8: LSU’s scoring average in SEC games, the worst in the conference. The Tigers have scored fewer than 60 points in five of their eight SEC contests and have been outscored overall in SEC play by an average of 15.4 points per game, second-worst in the conference.

35.7: LSU’s field-goal percentage in SEC games, again, the worst in the conference. The Tigers have shot worse than 40% from inside the 3-point arc in eight games — and lost five of those games.

32.0: Adam Miller’s 3-point shooting percentage, just fifth-best among LSU’s regulars even though he’s taken — by far — the team's most 3s at 153. The former four-star prospect and one-time Fighting Illini guard entered the transfer portal last offseason only to stay at LSU. He’s attempted at least eight 3-pointers in a dozen games this year.

28: Points scored by Murray State’s Ja Morant in his final college game in the 2019 NCAA Tournament in a 28-point loss to Florida State. His coach? LSU’s McMahon. On the FSU bench that day? Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates and current MU assistant Charlton Young.

18.1: Points per game for Mizzou’s Kobe Brown in SEC play, second in the league to Alabama freshman guard Brandon Miller (19.8). Brown has topped 20 points in six games, one behind last year’s total — with at least 11 games left to play this season.

6.8: Missouri's average turnover margin, which leads all of Division I, just ahead of UNLV at 6.7. Just once this season has Mizzou committed more turnovers than its opponent: The Tigers turned it over 21 times to Kansas' 14 in their Dec. 10 matchup, a 95-67 win for the Jayhawks.

30: Mizzou’s made 3-pointers over the last two games against Ole Miss and Iowa State — on 60 attempts. It’s the most 3s for MU in consecutive games since shooting 31 of 60 in 2009-10 against Texas-Pan American and Chattanooga.

8.36: Missouri’s average seed on 81 different NCAA Tournament bracket projections, as measured by BracketMatrix.com. The Tigers are projected as high as a No. 5 seed and as low as a No. 11 seed.