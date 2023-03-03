COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) are back at home one last time Saturday to host Mississippi (11-19, 3-14) in the regular-season finale at Mizzou Arena, a 2:30 p.m. tip. Richard Cross and Richard Hendrix have the call on SEC Network. Here are 12 numbers to know for Saturday’s game.

132: Ole Miss’ place in the NCAA NET rankings as of Friday, which makes this another Quad 3 game for Mizzou. The Tigers are 17-0 in Quad 2, 3 and 4 games. With Mizzou at No. 49, this is a Quad 1 game for the Rebels, who are just 1-10 in Q1 games this season, with the lone win coming against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 11.

30: Ole Miss’ shooting percentage from 3-point range, which ranked No. 345 in Division I before Friday’s games. Mizzou has struggled to defend poor shooting 3-point shooting teams most of the season, the first half at LSU a prime example.

13: Mizzou opponents to shoot 40% of better from 3-point range this season. The Tigers are 9-4 in those games, including 4-1 in games the opponent shoots 50% from deep.

15: Points per game averaged by Ole Miss leading scorer Matthew Murrell, who missed the first game against Mizzou on Jan. 24 while recovering from a knee injury. He’s back and coming off a 26-point night against Texas A&M.

.500: Winning percentage for acting Rebels head coach Win Case, who took over on Feb. 24 when the school fired Kermit Davis and has since beaten LSU and lost to Texas A&M. Case won two NAIA national championships as the head coach Oklahoma City in 1994 and 1996.

.200: Mizzou’s winning percentage this season when it shoots worse than 25% from 3-point range. The Tigers are 1-4 in those games with losses to Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M with the lone win coming at Wichita State in overtime.

13: 3-pointers needed by D’Moi Hodge to become just the fourth player in Mizzou history to make 100 in a single season. Clarence Gilbert did it twice (118, 102). Kareem Rush (11) and Kassius Robertson (105) are the others.

1: Wins the Tigers need to match their most successful conference record in SEC play since joining in 2012-13. Mizzou finished 11-7 in that debut season under Frank Haith.

4: Mizzou’s current winning streak over Ole Miss. The Rebels still lead the all-time series 15-7.

41: Points by which Mizzou outscored its last two opponents, Georgia and LSU, in the second half. The Tigers rallied from halftime deficits to beat both, outscoring them by a combined 92-51. MU’s 13-point halftime deficit at LSU was the most the Tigers have trailed at the break in a game they won since rallying to beat Kansas on Feb. 9, 2009, when MU trailed 30-16 at halftime.

842: Career college games played by the nine seniors and graduate players the Tigers will honor after Saturday’s game. With some expert math from team SID Jason Veniskey, those nine have combined to score 9,191 points, pull down 3,184 rebounds and hand out 1,720 assists. The nine: Kobe Brown, Noah Carter, Sean East II, DeAndre Gholston, Tre Gomillion, D'Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Isiaih Mosley and Ben Sternberg.

0: Teams in the SEC, ACC, Big East, Big Ten and Pac-12 with more wins over AP ranked teams than Mizzou’s five. Nine other teams from those conferences also have five wins over ranked teams: Alabama, Tennessee, Creighton, Marquette, Xavier, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland and Arizona. Four Big 12 teams have six or more wins over ranked teams: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas.