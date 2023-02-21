COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) are back at home for another SEC rematch Tuesday night with NCAA Tournament stakes, hosting Mississippi State (18-9, 6-8), a 6 p.m. tip-off at Mizzou Arena. Randy Cross and Joe Kleine have the call on SEC Network. Here are 12 numbers to know for Saturday’s game.

43: Mississippi State’s spot in the NCAA NET rankings as of Tuesday, making this a Quad 2 game for Mizzou. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games, including an 11-point win over the Tigers on Jan. 4. Mizzou is No. 51 in the NET rankings, making this a Quad 1 game for MSU.

3.5: The Tigers woke up Tuesday favored by 3.5 points over Mississippi State at DraftKings. KenPom.com projects a Mizzou victory, 71-70.

5: Mississippi State’s national ranking for adjusted defensive efficiency. The Bulldogs hold average-paced opponents to 90.2 points per 100 possessions. Only four teams are more efficient defensively: Tennessee, UCLA, Alabama and Rutgers. In their last meeting, MSU held the Tigers to a season-low 52 points.

28.2: Mississippi State’s 3-point shooting percentage, which ranks last among the six major conferences and No. 358 across Division I. MSU had its third-worst 3-point shooting game of the season against Mizzou, making just 3 of 20 shots from behind the arc.

7: 20-point games this season for MSU senior center Tolu Smith, who scored 25 points with 12 rebounds in the win over Mizzou.

185: Free throw attempts by Smith this season, which leads the SEC and the six major conferences. Only 15 players around the country have attempted more free throws. He’s shooting a career-low 55.7% from the line, but he made the Tigers pay earlier this month, shooting 9 of 12 from the stripe.

72.2: Mississippi State’s all-time winning percentage against Mizzou, winning 13 of 18 matchups. The Bulldogs have won nine of the last 10 meetings but are just 4-4 in Columbia.

34: Mizzou is 19-1 when scoring that many points in the first half this season — and 0-7 when scoring fewer than 34 points before halftime. Texas A&M surged to a 39-25 lead at Mizzou Arena in Saturday’s win over the Tigers.

9: Steals needed by D’Moi Hodge to break Mizzou's single-season record of 76 set by Lynn Hardy in 1986-87. With 68 steals, Hodge is tied for fifth on the list with J.T. Tiller (2008-09).

21.3: Difference in 3-point shooting percentage in Mizzou’s SEC wins and losses. In their seven wins, the Tigers have shot 44.7% from deep — and in their seven losses, just 23.4%.

1: Players in Mizzou history to finish with a better single-season 3-point shooting percentage than Kobe Brown’s current clip of 47.7%. In 1998-99, Brian Grawer shot 49.6%.

11: Brown’s place on the program’s all-time list for career starts with 111, which is tied with Mike Sandbothe. Brown is two starts away from tying Doug Smith, three away from tying Larry Drew and Jon Sundvold and five away from tying Derrick Chievous. Steve Stipanovich and Kelly Thames share the all-time mark at 124 career starts. Brown would have to start each of the final four regular-season games plus nine more in the postseason to match MU’s career record. Brown is the ninth player in team history to start at least 25 games in four separate seasons.