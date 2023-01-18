Mizzou basketball vs. No. 25 Arkansas: Numbers to know for Wednesday's SEC rematch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and his Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3 SEC) return home Wednesday night for a rematch with No. 25 Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) just two weeks after their first meeting in Fayetteville, a 74-68 Razorback victory. The Tigers are 2-point favorites.

Tip-off at Mizzou Arena is 8 p.m. on SEC Network. Dave Neal and former Mizzou All-American Jon Sundvold have the call. Here are 15 numbers to know for Wednesday’s game:

27, 51: NET rankings for Arkansas and Missouri, respectively. Both teams have lost ground in the rankings used for NCAA Tournament seedings, but Wednesday’s game goes down as a Quad 1 game for both the Razorbacks and Tigers. Arkansas is 2-3 in Q1 games, while Mizzou is 2-4.

3: The number of Arkansas’ three-game losing streaks over the last four seasons under Erik Musselman. This Razorbacks are currently on No. 3, falling to Auburn, Alabama and Vanderbilt. They’ve lost more than three straight just once on his watch, a five-game skid in February 2020.

44.1: Arkansas’ last three opponents’ shooting percentage from 3-point range. Auburn, Alabama and Vanderbilt shot a combined 26 of 59 against the Razorbacks. This might be the game Mizzou breaks out of its 3-point slump.

94.1: Arkansas’ winning percentage under Musselman when leading at halftime. The Hogs are 64-4 when they secure a halftime lead, but the fourth loss came Saturday at Vanderbilt, where Arkansas led 42-34 at the break and lost 97-84.

18.3: Ricky Council IV’s scoring average, which ranked second in the SEC when the week began. The transfer from Wichita State scored a game-high 25 points in the first meeting against Mizzou. He’s the iron man of the SEC, playing a league-high 35.6 minutes per game. He’s stayed on the floor for the entire 20 minutes in 15 of 34 halves.

18.5: Arkansas’ percentage of points that come on 3-pointers, third-to-last in all of Division I behind only Long Beach State and Denver. The Hogs have made just 11 3-pointers during their three-game losing streak.

24: Joseph Pinion’s combined minutes during the last three games. Arkansas’ freshman guard scorched Mizzou for 13 points in 27 minutes two weeks ago but has scored just six points during the three-game streak.

9.3: D’Moi Hodge’s scoring average in Mizzou’s four losses, compared to 16.7 points per game in Mizzou’s victories. The senior guard has scored just 22 points in the Tigers’ three SEC defeats to Arkansas, Texas A&M and Florida and shot only 3 of 17 from 3-point range in those losses.

5: Arkansas’ consecutive wins over Mizzou. Those five games have been decided by margins of 6, 19, 44, 6 and 5 points. MU’s longest win streak in the series is six games, from 1966 to 1971. Arkansas’ longest streak is eight, stretched out from 1992 to 2005.

15, 5, 2: Kobe Brown is on pace to be the first Missouri player to average 15 points, five rebounds and two assists since second-team All-American Marcus Denmon in 2011-12. Brown leads the Tigers with 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

5: Division I players shooting 55% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Brown is part of that small group, shooting career-best marks from the field (55.7) and 3-point range (42.6).

42.7: Percent increase in home attendance at Mizzou Arena this season. At the start of the week, MU ranked sixth in home attendance in the SEC with an average crowd of 10,140, up from 6,600 last year.

42.4: Arkansas’ winning percentage in road games under Musselman. The Hogs are 14-19 on an opponents’ home floor under his watch, compared to 55-6 at Bud Walton Arena.

2-4: Mizzou’s all-time record against teams ranked No. 25 in the AP poll, most recently a loss to Illinois in 2011.

9-1: Mizzou’s all-time record against Arkansas when the Razorbacks are nationally ranked and the Tigers are not in the top 25. The lone win came in 1991.