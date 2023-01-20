Mizzou basketball vs. No. 4 Alabama: Numbers to know for Saturday's SEC showdown

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and his Missouri Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) are back at Mizzou Arena on Saturday to host No. 4 Alabama (16-2, 6-0) for a 5 p.m. tip-off on SEC Network.

Tip-off at Mizzou Arena is 5 p.m. on SEC Network. Mike Morgan and Daymeon Fishback have the call. Here are 12 numbers to know for Saturday’s game.

3, 53: NET rankings for Alabama and Missouri, respectively. The Crimson Tide are 5-2 in Quad 1 games — tied for the second-most Q1 wins in the country behind only Kansas and Purdue, with seven each. The Tigers are 3-4 in Q1 contests.

20.3: Alabama’s average margin of victory in six SEC games this season, including a 40-point romp over LSU in Tuscaloosa. Alabama’s three road contests have been more competitive but all decided by double-digit margins: at Mississippi State (11), Arkansas (15) and Vanderbilt (12).

4: Alabama’s KenPom adjusted tempo rating. The Tide average 74 possessions per 40 minutes against teams that play at an average tempo. Only one high-major conference team plays faster: Mike Anderson’s St. John’s Red Storm at 74.3 possessions. Mizzou ranks No. 36 at 71.0 possessions.

41.4: Alabama opponents’ 2-point shooting percentage, the lowest in the country among all Division I teams. The Tide are nearly as stingy along the arc, holding teams to 33.7% from 3-point range, which ranks No. 7 nationally.

20.1: SEC-leading points per game average for Alabama freshman wing Brandon Miller, the early candidate for national freshman of the year. The 6-9 rookie also leads the league in 3-point field goals (60) and 3-point shooting at 46.2% and ranks third from the foul line at 83.9%. He’s Bama’s best perimeter threat but also leads the Tide with 8.3 rebounds per game. His 36 points against Gonzaga were the most for an SEC player this season until Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe scored 37 against Georgia on Tuesday.

40.2: Alabama guard Mark Sears’ 3-point shooting percentage. Yes, the Tide have two gunners shooting better than 40% from deep. The transfer from Ohio University averages 14.5 points per game with four 20-point games this season – but he’s coming off a season-low three points against Vanderbilt.

28.0: Mizzou’s all-time winning percentage against teams ranked in the top five of the AP poll — a 23-82 record. The Tigers are 7-20 against teams ranked No. 4 with the last win coming in 2009 against No. 4 Oklahoma.

155: Mizzou’s team-best plus-minus rating for senior forward Kobe Brown. Next on the team are guards D’Moi Hodge (+153) and Nick Honor (+128).

5: SEC players named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list for the national player of the year: Mizzou’s Brown, Alabama’s Miller, Kentucky’s Tshiebwe, LSU’s K.J. Williams and Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV.

99: Mizzou’s total free throw attempts in three SEC home games compared to just 57 free throws in three SEC road games. MU’s 40 foul shots in Wednesday’s win over Arkansas were the most for the Tigers in a game that ended in regulation since they attempted 41 against Lipscomb on Dec. 29, 2016.

21.7: Mizzou’s 3-point shooting percentage over the last three games, when the Tigers have shot just 15 of 69. Outside of reserve forwards Mo Diarra and Aidan Shaw, Mizzou shot 2 of 17 in Wednesday’s game.

88: Age of Mizzou coaching legend Norm Stewart, who celebrates his birthday Friday.