SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the biggest upset on the first day of the NCAA Tournament, the Missouri Tigers (25-9) will face the Princeton Tigers (22-8) in Saturday’s second-round game — and not No. 2 seed Arizona, the Pac-12 Conference tournament champions. Tip-off is 5:10 p.m. CT on TNT with Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson on the call.

Here are 10 numbers to know for the Tigers vs. Tigers showdown.

6.5: That’s how many points in which Mizzou is favored to win. MU has been an underdog in all three of its postseason games, against Tennessee (+5.5) and Alabama (+9.5) in the SEC tournament and Utah State (+1.5) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Mizzou is 18-0 straight up when favored this season — and also won seven games as underdogs.

1.000: Mizzou’s all-time winning percentage against Ivy League teams. The Tigers are 8-0, going 2-0 against Princeton, Cornell and Brown and 1-0 against both Yale and Penn. The win over Penn came last fall in the season’s second game. The Tigers took down Cornell in the 2009 NCAA Tournament on the way to the Elite Eight.

5: Princeton’s Quad 3 and Quad 4 losses this season. The Tigers won the Ivy League tournament but also suffered some alarming losses during the regular season, dropping games four games to teams ranked No. 173 or worse in the NCAA’s NET rankings: Navy (No. 173 NET), Brown (183), Delaware (225) and Dartmouth (279).

4.8: Assists per game for Princeton star player Tosan Evbuomwan, a 6-8 senior forward and Ivy League player of the year. He’s also the Tigers’ leading scorer (15 ppg), but it’s his playmaking ability as a point forward that makes him especially unique.

22.7: The percentage of offensive rebounds Princeton’s defense allows, the lowest rate allowed by any team Missouri has played this season and eighth-best nationally in Division I. Only three teams in the NCAA Tournament field are better on the defensive glass: Saint Mary’s, Drake and Vermont.

16.9: Princeton’s turnover rate. Only two opponents on Missouri’s schedule turn the ball over at a lower rate this season: Florida and Vanderbilt. Princeton values the ball and rarely gives its opponents free possessions, including just five turnovers in the Ivy League championship game win over Yale.

53.6: Princeton’s shooting percentage on 2-point shots. That ranks No. 49 in Division I and fourth among Mizzou’s opponents this season, trialing only Illinois, Utah State and SEC champion Alabama.

18.1: Princeton’s average possession length in seconds, making the Tigers one of the slowest-paced teams Mizzou has played this year. But teams that play at a slower pace haven’t necessarily bothered Dennis Gates’ team: MU is 6-1 against the opponents that average longer possessions than Princeton.

7: The number of times Mizzou has reached the Sweet 16 of March Madness: 1976, 1980, 1982, 1989, 1994, 2002 and 2009.

20.7: D’Moi Hodge’s scoring average over Mizzou’s last six games. In the Tigers’ final three regular-season games and three postseason games, he’s shooting 55.7% from the floor overall and 45.3% from 3-point range.