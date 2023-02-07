COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s another matchup of first-year SEC coaches Tuesday at Mizzou Arena, where Dennis Gates’ Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) host Lamont Paris’ South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9). Richard Cross and former Mizzou All-American Jon Sundvold have the call on SEC Network for the 8 p.m. tip-off. Mizzou is a 15.5-point favorite as of Tuesday morning. Here are 12 numbers to know for Tuesday’s game.

276: South Carolina’s spot in the NCAA’s NET rankings as of Tuesday, making this the rare conference Quad 4 game for Mizzou. Ugh. That’s not only the lowest NET ranking in the SEC but second-lowest among all teams in the six major conferences. Only the Pac-12's Cal (No. 298) is worse. The Gamecocks rank lower than five of the six Division teams in the state of Missouri — all but first-year D-I program Lindenwood. USC is only 1-4 in Quad 1 games — with that astonishing victory at Kentucky — and just 5-5 in Quad 3 and 4 games. Paris’ team beat Clemson (No. 64) but has some of the worst nonconference losses by SEC teams this year, falling to George Washington (No. 214) and East Carolina (No. 219).

7: South Carolina’s consecutive losses coming into Tuesday’s game. The Gamecocks haven’t won in nearly a month, not since upsetting Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Jan. 10. They have SEC losses by margins of 21, 39 and 41 points.

46.0: South Carolina’s effective field-goal percentage, which adjusts 3-pointers to account for more than a 2-point shot. That percentage ranks No. 339 nationally. Again, only one high-major team ranks lower. And again, it’s Cal. The Gamecocks are especially bad from inside the 3-point arc, shooting just 44.3% on 2-pointers. That ranks No. 344.

15.0: South Carolina’s percentage of points that come from the free throw line. Again, incredibly low, just No. 327 nationally. The Gamecocks shoot just 63.7% from the line as a team. Nine Mizzou players shoot better than USC’s team average from the foul line.

7: 20-point games by South Carolina freshman forward Gregory “G.G.” Jackson. The 6-9, 210-pound rookie leads the team with 15.8 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. He’s essentially the offense for Paris. But after scoring nine points in Saturday’s loss to Arkansas, Jackson complained about his lack of touches on social media, after which he posted an apology.

48.3: Chico Carter’s 3-point percentage on 89 attempts. He’s USC’s only serious threat from the arc, though he’s coming off two straight scoreless games.

14: South Carolina’s SEC rank — out of 14 teams — for scoring (63.7 points per game), shooting percentage (39.4), shooting percentage allowed (47.3), turnover margin (-2.5 per game), and assist-turnover ratio (0.80).

15.4: South Carolina’s average margin of defeat in SEC games, also worst in the league.

44.9: Paris’ winning percentage in conference play in five seasons at Chattanooga and this year at South Carolina. Paris made one NCAA Tournament appearance at Chattanooga, losing to Illinois by a point last year. After firing Frank Martin — five years removed from a Final Four run — South Carolina reportedly considered several other candidates before hiring Paris, including Murray State’s Matt McMahon (now at LSU), Sean Miller (now back at Xavier), Furman’s Bob Richey and Mizzou’s Gates.

32: Mizzou is 13-0 when shooting at least 32% from 3-point range with 10 of those wins coming at home. Against high-major competition, the Tigers are 1-6 when shooting worse than 32% from deep.

15: Mizzou is 12-1 when D’Moi Hodge scores 15 points or more, with the only loss coming against Kansas. Against high-major opponents (SEC teams, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa State), Hodge is shooting 42% from 3-point range in wins … and 22.0% in losses.

0: Isiaih Mosley’s free throw attempts in his last five games in a combined 125 minutes of action. Mosley averaged four free throws a game last year at Missouri State and had eight games with at least six attempts.