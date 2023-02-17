COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) are back home for a pair of rematches of games they lost on the road earlier in SEC play. First up, it’s Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2) in a 5 p.m. tip-off Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold have the call on ESPN2. Here are 12 numbers to know for Saturday’s game.

31: Texas A&M’s spot in the NCAA NET rankings as of Friday, just missing the cut for this to be a Quad 1 game for Mizzou. (Home games are Quad 1 if the opponent is ranked between Nos. 1 and 30.) The Aggies have won 13 of 15 overall, including four SEC road wins. A&M has swept both Auburn and Florida to help offset Quad 4 losses to No. 212 Murray State and No. 231 Wofford.

6: Texas A&M’s wins in their last seven visits to Mizzou Arena since the 2014-15 season. The Aggies have won their last three games in Columbia and 13 of the last 20 games against Mizzou overall.

25.5: The percentage of points Texas A&M scores from the free throw line, which ranks No. 1 across all of Division I. This is who the Aggies are. They play through contact and get to the foul line. A&M attempted 32 free throws in the first matchup against Missouri, an 82-64 victory for the Aggies in College Station.

11: The number of SEC opponents Texas A&M has held to fewer than 70 points in 13 conference games. For the Tigers, 70 remains their magic number: MU is 18-0 when scoring 70 points and 1-7 when scoring fewer than 70 points.

660: Texas A&M’s free throw attempts this season, by far the most in the SEC. Alabama comes in second with 616. Mizzou is way down the list at 492. In SEC play, the Aggies again lead the league with 317 attempts, one more than Georgia. A&M’s ability to get to the foul line is remarkably consistent home and away: The Aggies have attempted 24.2 free throws per game in SEC road games and 24.6 in SEC home games.

15.2, 14.7: Points per game in SEC play for Aggie guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece “Boots” Radford. They’re the only teammates in the SEC’s top eight for scoring in conference play. Radford was A&M’s most productive player in the first game against Mizzou, finishing with 16 points and six assists with just one turnover.

77.9: Points allowed per game by Mizzou in SEC play, the most in the league. Five SEC opponents have scored 80 against the Tigers, including each of the last two, Tennessee (85) and Auburn (89).

113, 321: That’s the number of 3-point makes and 3-point attempts for Mizzou’s opponents in SEC play — the most allowed in the league in both categories. That puts opponents’ shooting percentage at 35.2%. Only Arkansas and Ole Miss are allowing a higher clip from deep.

.857: Texas A&M’s winning percentage across its last 21 SEC games going back to last season. The Aggies are 18-3 over that stretch with the only losses coming to Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas. The Aggies have seven SEC wins away from home during that 21-game stretch and three wins over Auburn. This season’s 11-2 record is A&M’s best start in conference play since the 2006-07 team in the Big 12.

36.5: Texas A&M’s offensive rebounding percentage, which ranks No. 9 in the nation. That means another mismatch on the boards for Mizzou, now second-to-last in Division I for defensive rebounding percentage.

2: The number of SEC coaches named to the watch list for the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year: Missouri’s Dennis Gates and Alabama’s Nate Oats. Among the other 13 coaches on the list: Kansas State’s Jerome Tang, Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger and Purdue’s Matt Painter.

8: Saturday marks Mizzou’s eighth annual Rally for Rhyan Game to raise money for pediatric cancer research, named after Rhyan Loos, the 13-year-old daughter of former Mizzou assistant coach and current assistant athletics director Brad Loos. In 2015, Rhyan was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma and has since undergone years of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgeries and other treatments but has been cancer free since 2016. The annual game has raised more than half a million dollars in the charity’s lifetime. The Tigers are 6-1 all-time in the Rally for Rhyan Game, only losing in 2021.