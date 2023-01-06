Mizzou basketball vs. Vanderbilt: Numbers to know for Saturday's SEC matchup

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Fresh off Wednesday’s loss at No. 13 Arkansas, Dennis Gates and his No. 20 Missouri Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) return home Saturday to host Vanderbilt (8-6, 1-0) for an 11 a.m. tip-off on CBS. Here are 15 numbers to know for Wednesday's matchup:

7: Mizzou is undefeated this season (12-0) when making seven 3-pointers — and 0-2 when making fewer than seven. The Tigers shot 6 of 20 in their loss to Kansas and 6 of 19 in their loss at Arkansas.

0: Combined 3-pointers at Arkansas by Mizzou’s Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge, who came into the game shooting 45.7% and 41.8%, respectively. Hodge was 0 of 2 from deep on Wednesday, while Brown never attempted a 3 in his 20 minutes.

3: Consecutive sellouts at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers have already sold out their next Saturday home game, Jan. 21 against Alabama and will likely sell out the Jan. 18 rematch against Arkansas.

0: Vanderbilt’s all-time wins at Mizzou in six visits, including 0-4 in SEC games at Mizzou Arena. Saturday marks the Commodores’ first visit to Columbia since 2019. Vandy’s 2021 trip to Mizzou was postponed during the Tigers’ COVID outbreak and never rescheduled.

320: Mizzou’s national ranking in rebounding margin out of 352 Division I teams. That’s last in the SEC and second-to-last among all high-major conference programs. The Tigers have been outrebounded in 12 of 14 games and by a total of 55 rebounds for the season.

3: Mizzou’s national ranking in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency. The Tigers score 117.8 points per 100 possessions against average Division I teams. Only Arizona and Ohio State have been more efficient scoring the ball.

269: Career blocked shots for Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins. His 3.1 blocks per game rank third in the country. The 7-foot senior had four blocks against Mizzou last year and blocked a season-high eight shots against Fresno State earlier this year.

4: The number of Vanderbilt players with wing spans greater than 7 feet: Quentin Millora-Brown (7-2), Malik Dia (7-1¼), Lee Dort (7-1), Liam Robbins (7-0).

16: Mizzou and Vanderbilt players who have scored in double digits this season. Nine Tigers have scored at least 10 points in a game and seven Commodores have done the same.

45.6: The SEC-best 3-point shooting percentage for Vanderbilt’s Myles Stute. The 6-7 junior also led the conference in shooting behind the arc last year, making 43.2%. (Mizzou’s Brown has a higher percentage but hasn’t attempted enough 3s to qualify among the league leaders.)

9: National ranking for Vanderbilt’s 2022 recruiting class by Rivals.com — a class that included three four-star prospects. It was a higher-ranked class than Kentucky, North Carolina, Baylor and Purdue.

.264: Jerry Stackhouse’s SEC winning percentage in three-plus seasons at Vanderbilt. He’s 14-39 in conference games, with half those wins coming last season.

1: The number of Michael Jordan’s NBA teammates who finished with a higher scoring average than His Airness. That would be Stackhouse, who averaged 21.5 points per game for the Wizards in 2003-04 when Jordan averaged 20.0 in his final NBA season.

161: Grambling State’s ranking in the NCAA NET Rankings — the lowest-ranked team to beat Vanderbilt this year, on the Commodores’ home court in Nashville no less. Vandy’s best win came over Pittsburgh (No. 63), a 75-74 victory on Dec. 7.