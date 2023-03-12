NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With Saturday’s loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals, Missouri’s March Madness fate is out of the Tigers’ paws.

Their credentials are complete: 24 wins, a top-four finish in the SEC and victories over projected at-large teams Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, Mississippi State and two over advanced metrics darling Tennessee.

Missouri’s nine losses include just one against a team not expected to be part of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field: a January defeat at Florida. A third of Mizzou’s losses came against Alabama and Kansas, teams projected as No. 1 overall seeds on the NCAA bracket. The Tigers also lost twice to SEC regular-season runner-up Texas A&M.

That figures to be enough for Mizzou to secure a No. 7 seed, if not a No. 6 seed. But first-year coach Dennis Gates left Nashville on Saturday unsure what to expect.

“I just hope we get in,” he said. “That's my hope. I hope we get in. I don't know what the committee will do. (There’s) going to be a lot of great teams not make the tournament. I hope we're able to get in. I hope we've done enough at the very beginning of the season. There were conversations about our scheduling and how all this didn't add up and all the metrics and everything else. I've heard more negative about us than positive reinforcement throughout the year. I just hope we get in. It's a matchup game. We'll see. We'll see.”

They’ll see for sure when the NCAA bracket is revealed at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday. MU is making its selection show watch party open to the public at Mizzou Arena with doors open at 4 p.m. Admission and parking is free.

As of Sunday morning, with five conference tournament championship games to be played in the SEC (Alabama vs. Texas A&M), Big Ten (Purdue vs. Penn State), American Athletic Conference (Houston vs. Memphis), Atlantic 10 (Dayton vs. VCU) and Ivy League (Princeton vs. Yale), Mizzou began the day ranked No. 42 in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

Here’s where some of the top bracket experts project the Tigers landing in the field:

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed Penn State in Des Moines, Iowa with the winner playing in the second round against No. 2 seed Texas or No. 15 seed UNC Asheville.

CBS’ Jerry Palm: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed play-in winner Nevada or Rutgers in Sacramento, California, with the winner playing in the second around against No. 3 seed Baylor or No. 14 Furman.

Fox’ Mike DeCourcy: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed Penn State in Sacramento, California, with the winner playing in the second round against No. 2 Arizona or No. 15 seed Montana State.

As of Sunday, Mizzou appears in all 118 bracket projections as compiled by BracketMatrix.com with an average seed of 7. The other three teams with an average 7 seed are Creighton, Northwestern and Michigan State. MU’s highest projected seed is No. 5 and lowest is No. 9.

In each of Mizzou’s last three NCAA Tournament appearances (2013, 2018, 2021) the Tigers were seeded in the 8 vs. 9 game, which almost always leads to a matchup with the No. 1 seed in the second round. The last time MU made the bracket and wasn’t in the 8-9 game was 2012, when the Tigers were a No. 2 seed but lost to No. 15 seed Norfolk State. Mizzou hasn’t won a game in the Tournament since 2010, losing five straight first-round games.

“We’ve got to let the cards fall where they may,” point guard Nick Honor said after Saturday’s game. “They’ll probably disrespect us again, but it’s all good. It's all part of the game.”

“We compete. We'll make the tournament fun for a lot of people,” MU’s DeAndre Gholston added. “I believe we can win some games. Select Sunday Committee, if you’re listening, give us a chance.”