KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In Missouri’s toughest game left on the regular-season schedule, the Tigers will be without guard Isiaih Mosley for the the second straight game Saturday at No. 6 Tennessee. Mosley did not make the trip to Knoxville for what the team has only described as “private and personal matter,” a team spokesperson said an hour before tip-off at Thompson-Boling Arena. It is not considered a disciplinary issue, the team confirmed.

The Tigers (18-6, 6-5 SEC) tip off against the Volunteers (19-5, 8-3) at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Mosley, MU’s fourth-leading scorer, also missed Tuesday’s game against South Carolina after appearing in six straight games, including four starts. Mosley played in nine of MU’s first 11 games then missed six consecutive games. The Columbia native and Missouri State transfer has averaged 9.6 points per game while shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

Appearing on KTRS 550 AM earlier this week, Gates reiterated that Mosley’s most recent absence was not a disciplinary matter.

“I just want him to continue to grow and do the things that he's done consistently,” Gates said. “He's a great, great kid. He does a great job. He was a coach yesterday (against South Carolina). He was just as excited as anybody. But we had a conversation before the game, and I just made a decision just not to play him. And he was OK with that. There's nothing when it comes to disciplinary, nothing like that. It's just a matter of making sure that our kids are humanized and that they know that their head coach loves them.”

The Tigers next play Tuesday at Auburn.

Guard Tre Gomillion, out for the last five games with a groin strain, went through pregame warmups with the rest of the team Saturday. Forward Ronnie DeGray (knee sprain) was not on the court for pregame drills.