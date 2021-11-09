Mizzou basketball won't have three players for season opener

The Missouri basketball team will be without three players for tonight's season opener against Central Michigan: freshmen Kaleb Brown and Trevon Brazile and junior DaJuan Gordon.

Gordon, a transfer from Kansas State, must sit out one game as a result of his participation in a non-sanctioned summer league game, as ruled by the NCAA, a source confirmed. He's expected to be available for MU's game next Monday against UMKC. Gordon, who averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds as a sophomore at K-State last season, is expected to play heavy minutes on the wing for the Tigers.

Brazile is dealing with undisclosed medical situation. His return date is uncertain. Brazile is a 6-9 forward from Springfield, Missouri, who was expected to see minutes in the frontcourt. Brazile did not participate in the team's closed scrimmage against Creighton on Oct. 23.

Brown has an illness. Neither his situation or Brazile's is related to COVID, the team confirmed. Brown is a 6-6 point guard who could see minutes backing up primary ball-handlers Anton Brookshire and Boogie Coleman.

Their absences will leave Cuonzo Martin with nine scholarship players for tonight's opener, plus two walk-ons.

