 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mizzou basketball won't have three players for season opener
0 comments

Mizzou basketball won't have three players for season opener

{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri rebuilds roster with transfers, talented freshmen

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin yells to the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

 Sam Craft

The Missouri basketball team will be without three players for tonight's season opener against Central Michigan: freshmen Kaleb Brown and Trevon Brazile and junior DaJuan Gordon.

Gordon, a transfer from Kansas State, must sit out one game as a result of his participation in a non-sanctioned summer league game, as ruled by the NCAA, a source confirmed. He's expected to be available for MU's game next Monday against UMKC. Gordon, who averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds as a sophomore at K-State last season, is expected to play heavy minutes on the wing for the Tigers.

Brazile is dealing with undisclosed medical situation. His return date is uncertain. Brazile is a 6-9 forward from Springfield, Missouri, who was expected to see minutes in the frontcourt. Brazile did not participate in the team's closed scrimmage against Creighton on Oct. 23.

Brown has an illness. Neither his situation or Brazile's is related to COVID, the team confirmed. Brown is a 6-6 point guard who could see minutes backing up primary ball-handlers Anton Brookshire and Boogie Coleman.

Their absences will leave Cuonzo Martin with nine scholarship players for tonight's opener, plus two walk-ons.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Blues return to Canada to play Winnipeg

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News