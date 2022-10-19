Mizzou basketball's Dennis Gates favors NCAA Tournament expansion

First-year Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates made his debut appearance at SEC media days Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, where he brought along senior forward Kobe Brown and senior guard Nick Honor.

Here are excerpts of Gates’ Q&A session with reporters at the event:

• On his expectations for his debut season:

“My expectations is simple, and that's to get better every day, continue to challenge our staff, but also our student-athletes, and making sure that we're prepared by April. When I say April, obviously, the championship game is April 1, April 3 in Houston, Texas. And that's obviously a goal of every team across the country and obviously in our conference. That's what we focus on. It's just winning each day.”

• On senior forward Kobe Brown:

“First of all, I commend Kobe Brown. I commend Cuonzo Martin and his staff and the development of that young man and, obviously, drawing him and his family into loving the institution the way that they do. He is a loyal person, and it speaks to the type of teammate, the type of leader that he is. I'm excited to coach him as we've done so starting in the spring, going through the summer, and now in the fall.

"He has gotten better. Tremendously comfortable with the basketball in his hand, but also a great passer. Getting better at his outside shot. He rebounds with the best of them. I'm excited for him to lead our team physically, emotionally between the lines, and he has done a great job.”

• On being one of six first-year coaches in the SEC:

“What it says is that there has been a growth in our conference when it comes to the importance the basketball. You have great, great football tradition. Obviously, where there was a time where you had two or three teams representing the SEC, you now grow that into about eight or nine hopefully.

“What it says is it's a tremendous, tremendous conference with great resources, and our coaches — and I'm thankful to be one of them. Our coaches, there's a style of play that you'll see completely different than maybe the past. When you look at the backgrounds all the way from the West Coast to the Midwest, that new group of coaches have come near and far, but also they have come from great, great basketball tradition, meaning their family trees or coaches that they've learned from or even regions of play that they're used to or are accustomed to preparing their teams with.”

• On the transfer portal:

“The transfer portal, obviously, it's a two-way thing. It has helped new programs kind of reset the roster, but we have to look at the big picture of it. It gives student-athletes opportunities to reset their careers, start it over. There are some great stories behind that. I truly believe we have to also measure those that still remain in the portal because there's over, I believe, 400 kids who had scholarships that are still in the portal. Whenever you have something as new as that part, you have to understand it's still evolving, and it's in transition to regulate itself.

“So you are going to have good/bad stories come from it, but it gives our student-athletes an opportunity, no different than coaches have opportunities to now, whether it's through transition, to represent a different program.”

• On NCAA Tournament expansion:

“I truly believe we have to look at the NCAA Tournament this way, where it was at the very beginning. There were 16 or however many teams. It's always evolved. Think about the 50th anniversary of Valvano's shot, right? That tournament had eight teams in the play-in. Eight teams were playing in. Princeton was the only team that won its 12th-seed game once they got into the field, but there was a preliminary round.

“So it's always expanded, always. It's just time now to give that opportunity another look and maybe grow. I would like to see it double, to be honest with you. That's just me because I truly believe there are some great coaches who are left out of the tournament. There are some great players that we have not seen on that platform that we'll now see. There is some great games already existing with some unbelievable excitement. I think there's more out there for us to have.

“I'm all for it because it creates an opportunity not just for our fan base, but for our game, for our tournament to grow, but also for the development of referees. I think that matters. Referees matter. That matters.

“Our game of basketball being in different cities of that caliber of tournament, those things matter. You have coaches that are sometimes graded on if they're going to make the tournament or not. We're in a transitional business. Whenever you can have that transaction meet the realities, I believe it's on its way.”

• On preparing for the SEC:

“I always respected the conference, the coaches, and the competition doesn't just start inside the lines. It goes into the recruiting. When I was an assistant in the ACC, we've recruited against SEC teams. That's when the games are sort of won. If you can sort of win those recruiting battles well before it begins. And I'm excited to share the same sidelines as the Hall of Famers that exist because I truly believe there are several Hall of Famer coaches in our conference.

“To have the opportunity to compete while leading a program, impacting young men on the court, off the court, it's a dream come true. I stand on the shoulders of my mentors: Leonard Hamilton, George Raveling. They've instilled in me a lot of things. I've worked, I've played for some great coaches. Ben Braun, Ricardo Patton. I've been there. I've seen sort of how they've done things. And I'm excited to lead my program here, our program.

"And the biggest thing that comes out every day is our staff. I believe our staff collectively is a great staff. We have Charlton Young as my associate head coach. We have David Nutt, long-time head coach, SEMO, Arkansas State. We have Kyle Smithpeters as well as some other guys on our staff. Sometimes that's where the games are won and lost, with your staff, with your recruiting, and putting it all together, and we're doing a good job.”

• On the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas:

“I would look at it this way. My focus is not on where the league will be next year or the year after or the year after that. I have to put all my energy and time right here right now and in our conference where my feet are. But those are great institutions, and it wasn't just a basketball decision or a football decision. Those are some great institutions with great people heading the way in their programs, but also leading the institution as a whole.

“I haven't researched it, but I do think our leadership did a great job of expanding. No different than keeping up with where college sports or college alignment is all together.

• On assistant coach Charlton Young:

“Relationships are valuable. Charlton Young, he and I worked together for several years. We've created some unbelievable results, whether it's scout reporting base, whether it's building base, whether it's building a culture, building our basketball community at Florida State and working for a great leader in Leonard Hamilton.

“He wouldn't be here if Coach Ham had not blessed it. It was sort of like Christmas Eve, and trying to have that conversation with Coach Ham, which I talk to him daily. So the relationship began in 1997 when I was being recruited by Charlton Young, and he was an assistant, a young assistant at Northeastern University. And that relationship, obviously, rekindled through our time of crossing paths at Florida State through our mentor, Leonard Hamilton.”