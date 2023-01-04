Mizzou basketball's Isiaih Mosley doesn't make trip to Arkansas for Wednesday's game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - For the sixth time this season Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley won't see the floor Wednesday night when the No. 20 Tigers play at No. 13 Arkansas. But this time the reserve guard won't be on the bench either.

Mosley did not make the trip with Mizzou from Columbia on Tuesday for what the team only described as undisclosed "personal reasons," a team spokesperson told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday afternoon.

Hours after the team flew to Arkansas on Tuesday evening, Mosley posted a video on his Instagram account of him driving his car with the clock on his dashboard reading 12:04 a.m.

The transfer from Missouri State has appeared in eight of MU's 13 games, all off the bench, but did not play the last two games against Illinois and Kentucky and last played just 10 minutes in the team's Dec. 17 win at UCF. He also didn't play against Penn, Wichita State or Kansas. Mosley, who led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring each of the last two seasons, averaged 7.9 points per game while playing 17 minutes off the bench in his eight games this season.

Tigers coach Dennis Gates has been asked repeatedly about Mosley's situation and has declined to elaborate on his status. After the Wichita State game on Nov. 29, Gates said Mosely's lack of playing time wasn't related to anything "behavioral" or an injury. "Isiaih is just working through some personal things, and I want to give him privacy at this moment,” Gates said at the time. Mosley has not talked to the media since the season tipped off in November.