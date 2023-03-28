A day after landing a player from the NCAA transfer portal, the Missouri men's basketball team lost a rotation player to the portal. Forward Mohamed Diarra, who started six games late in the season, entered the portal Tuesday, an MU spokesperson confirmed.

Diarra, a junior college All-American before he came to Mizzou last summer, averaged 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in limited minutes this past season. Tigers coach Dennis Gates left him on the bench for most of the season's first two months while he added close to 25 pounds to his 6-foot-10 frame. By conference play, Gates plugged Diarra into his rotation, starting him in six straight games late in the year.

"I just want to say Thank You to MOHAMED DIARRA for his contributions to our program & institution under my leadership!" Gates tweeted Tuesday. "Once a MIZZOU Tiger, always a MIZZOU Tiger! We love you & I am here if you need me! May the portal be w/you!"

The 6-10 Frenchman showed flashes of becoming a strong rebounder for the Tigers and also connected on some early 3-pointers to show off his shooting range. He posted three games with 10 or more rebounds and for the year averaged a team-best 11.2 rebounds per 40 minutes. He'll have two more years of eligibility at his next school.

Meanwhile, Gates' staff has made reported contact with nearly 20 college players in the transfer portal and has been linked to one of the best frontcourt players available, former TCU starter Eddie Lampkin. Another potential target is a former Mizzou target: Western Kentucky's Jamarion Sharp, who was close to transferring to Mizzou last year before deciding to stay at WKU. The 7-5 center entered the portal on Tuesday.

Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love, a former five-star recruit from St. Louis and CBC who was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year in 2020, entered the portal on Monday. Love initially chose UNC over Mizzou as a high school senior and could have the home-state school back on his radar.

Earlier this week, former Colorado State guard John Tonge became the first transfer to commit to Mizzou.

Nine other players on Mizzou's 2022-23 roster have remaining college eligibility: Kobe Brown, Isiaih Mosley, Noah Carter, Sean East II, Nick Honor, Ronnie DeGray III, Kaleb Brown, Mabor Majak and Aidan Shaw. Mizzou has signed three high school prospects for the 2023 recruiting class and has a commitment from junior college guard Curt Lewis.