Mizzou basketball's Noah Carter not available for Arkansas game

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri will be without forward Noah Carter, the team's No. 3 scorer and No. 2 rebounder, for Wednesday's 8 p.m. game against No. 25 Arkansas due to health and safety precautions, the team announced 80 minutes before tip-off. Reserve center Mabor Majak is also out for the same reason. Neither player was on the floor for pregame warmups.

Carter started MU's first 10 games and has since been the first forward off the bench the last seven contests. The 6-foot-6 Northern Iowa transfer averages 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor. His absence will likely mean more minutes for forward Ronnie DeGray II or more four-guard rotations for coach Dennis Gates.

Majak has appeared in just four games playing only six minutes total.

The Tigers (13-4, 2-3 SEC) are trying to snap a two-game losing streak, while Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) comes into Wednesday's game on a three-game skid.

