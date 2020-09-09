Mizzou basketball's recruiting surge continues with De Smet's Yaya Keita

UPDATED, 9:35 p.m.
There’s probably not a high school coach in the St. Louis area who knows Cuonzo Martin’s program better than De Smet’s Kent Williams. He coached under Martin for six years, three seasons each at Missouri State and then Tennessee. Williams knows what Martin looks for on the recruiting trail and believes Yaya Keita fits that mold perfectly.
It's been great experience for me since day one of my recruiting process as I can commit to only one school. I'm happy, excited,and blessed to announced my commitment to Mizzou.thanks to all the coaches that have been interested in me and follow me through my journey I'm thankful pic.twitter.com/5P7EFXmpGw— Yaya keita (@Yayakei26625378) September 10, 2020
"I know he's Cuonzo’s type of player,” Williams said Wednesday night, shortly after De Smet's Keita announced his verbal commitment to Mizzou. “Obviously I recruited for Cuonzo for six years, and I know he likes hard-nosed guys that are going to work. He's always said, ‘If you rebound, defend and play hard you're gonna get a chance to play.’ Yaya does those three things.”
“I just I know he's going to bring it every single day, and they're going to love that side of them.”
Mizzou’s commitment surge continued with a local flavor earlier in the night when Martin landed his biggest pledge for the 2021 class. Keita, De Smet’s 6-foot-9, 225-pound center, announced his commitment on social media.
"It's been great experience for me since day one of my recruiting process as I can commit to only one school," he posted on Twitter. "I'm happy, excited, and blessed to announced my commitment to Mizzou. thanks to all the coaches that have been interested in me and follow me through my journey I'm thankful."
Keita is rated a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 22 center by Rivals.com. At No. 145 overall, he's the first of Mizzou's five commitments to rank among Rivals' top 150 players for the 2021 class. Keita also holds offers from St. Louis University, Iowa, Iowa State and West Virginia, among others. He took an unofficial visit to Kansas before the NCAA issued its lengthy recruiting dead period. Michigan has also shown interest.
Keita averaged 8.0 points per game and shot 51.2 percent for the Spartans as a junior, but his offensive game is still developing. He specializes on the defensive end and on the glass. He averaged 9.2 rebounds per game last season.
“He’s started basically every game for us going into his fourth year,” Williams said. “He started for me as freshman, and he’s just learned the game and gotten better and better each year. The one thing he always brings is high energy, a high motor. And he rebounds. He's not afraid to rebound out of his area and go get it. He had a game his sophomore year against Hazelwood Central where he got 26 rebounds. He’s capable of doing that. He's also led our team in charges. He takes charges and gives up his body. I think from a defensive standpoint he’ll be fine at the next level. We try to do a lot of scouting reports so he's used to that. And he's going to have to do a lot of that at the next level.
"But he can also move his feet. Especially with a shot clock, you only got so much time to slide out and move your feet if you have to switch out to a guard. He has the lateral quickness and versatility on the defensive end. That's where his strengths fall into, more his defense, his rebounding and his energy.”
Keita moved to the United States from Mali not long before high school and was a soccer player before devoting himself to basketball. Williams has seen Keita’s offensive game gradually evolve.
“The one thing with us is we've got a pretty good team right now with six or seven guys that all average between eight and 11 points last year,” Williams said. “So we were very well balanced. We had different guys step up each night. But he can step out and shoot a little bit from 3 when his feet are set and he’s taking good shots. He's a good rip-and-go guy just at the elbow and like a one dribble rip and go using his strength and athleticism there. He's also really good at posting up deep. He's not afraid to use his strength. Not so much catching it 10 feet off, but he tries to duck you in hard and get you right at the basket. He's gotten better and better over the years understanding angles in the post.”
Added Williams: “He's a hard worker, and I know that's what Coach Martin always wants, guys that he feels great with in the locker room. Yaya He is a leader in our locker room. He leads by example. He's also not afraid to be vocal when he needs to be. If you can't find Yaya and you’re trying to walk around and say, ‘Where’s Yaya?’ go check the weight room. He’s always puting in work and sometimes it’s too much. We’ve got to tell him to tone it down. I've had to tell him, ‘Yaha, you can lift every day of the year, but you just can't lift on the 30 days we play.”
With Keita's pledge, Mizzou is now tied with Florida State for the most verbal commitments for the 2021 recruiting class with five. MU's class ranks No. 24 nationally, up from No. 38 before Keita's pledge. The Tigers have a pair of commitments from Springfield, Mo., guard Anton Brookshire and newly committed wing/forward Trevon Brazile. In recent weeks, Cuonzo Martin secured pledges from wings Sean Durugordon (Queens, N.Y.) and Kaleb Brown (Huntsville, Ala.).
Keita's arrival will help fortify the Tigers' frontcourt once current senior Jeremiah Tilmon plays his final season for the Tigers. Mizzou's freshman class includes 7-3 center Jordan Wilmore.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.