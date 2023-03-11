NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Playing in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals for the first time, the No. 25 Missouri Tigers traded blows with top-seeded Alabama on Saturday but fell a day short of cutting down the nets at Bridgestone Arena, losing to the SEC regular-season champions 72-61.

In a rematch of No. 4 Alabama’s 21-point win back on Jan. 21, the Tigers had All-SEC forward Kobe Brown in the lineup this time — he missed the first game with an ankle injury — but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Crimson Tide’s combination of swarming length on defense and offensive firepower.

With the loss, the Tigers (24-9) will return home to learn their NCAA Tournament destination during Sunday’s selection show. Saturday’s credible showing against a likely No. 1 overall seed and Friday’s victory over No. 17 Tennessee, MU’s second this season over the Volunteers, likely put Dennis Gates’ team in position to avoid the dreaded 8-9 game on the NCAA bracket.

In Sunday's SEC tournament title game, Alabama (28-5) will face the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between Texas A&M (24-8) and local favorite Vanderbilt (20-13). The championship game tips off at noon on ESPN.

D'Moi Hodge followed his brilliant game Friday with a team-high 21 points, while DeAndre Gholston added 17. Brown finished with just six points.

For the Crimson Tide, back-to-back 3-pointers by SEC player of the year Brandon Miller and Noah Gurley ignited the Alabama half of the crowd midway through the second half, just as the Tigers’ offense stalled in the halfcourt. With Alabama ahead 52-42 thanks to a 16-3 run, Mizzou went more than three minutes without a point, missing 12 of 14 shots.

Close 1 of 18 Alabama guard Nimari Burnett (25) and Missouri forward Noah Carter vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots over Missouri guard Nick Honor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) fends off Alabama forward Nick Pringle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Sean East II shoots over Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) An Alabama fan, who had a T-shirt custom made, takes his seat before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Noah Carter dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) drives on Alabama guard Dominick Welch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) drives on Alabama forward Noah Gurley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) reacts after sinking a 3-pointer as Kobe Brown, right, and D'Moi Hodge look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) consoles Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) after an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-61. (AP Photo/John Amis) Alabama forward Brandon Miller drives into the lane during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-61. (AP Photo/John Amis) Alabama forward Noah Gurley (4) congratulates guard Rylan Griffen (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-61. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri coach Dennis Gates, left, and Alabama coach Nate Oats, right, work the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-61. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra, left, and Alabama forward Brandon Miller fend for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-61. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) shoots as Alabama forward Noah Gurley defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-61. (AP Photo/John Amis) Alabama coach Nate Oats motions for a player during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-61. (AP Photo/John Amis) Alabama players react on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-61. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri players including Nick Honor (10) and Noah Carter (35) huddle after losing to Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. As Gates called a timeout with 9:34 left, Miller turned to the Alabama crowd behind press row and roared, “Let’s (expletive) go!” The Bama party was just getting started.

Miller, playing in foul trouble early, finished with 20 points while freshman forward Noah Clowney added 19.

After a brutal shooting start, both teams settled in for the rest of the first half with Alabama clinging to a 31-29 lead at the break. But the Tigers captured all the momentum late, finishing the half on a 13-5 run, punctuated by an improbable corner 3-pointer by Hodge to beat the shot-clock buzzer with 1.8 seconds left in the half. Hodge snatched a cross-court inbounds pass then somehow twisted and turned just enough to flick a 3-pointer in from the corner.

Earlier in the half, Brown took a spill grabbing a steal but managed to unload a pass to Hodge for a fast-break dunk but not before taking a shot to the head. Gates helped him up off the floor but Brown stayed in the game.

The Tigers caught a break with Miller picking up two fouls that limited him to just 11 minutes of action in the first half.

Mizzou rummaged close enough to the paint through Alabama’s forest of tall defenders to get 13 shots at the rim but missed 6 of 10 layups.