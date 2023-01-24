Mizzou basketball's Tre Gomillion sidelined at Ole Miss, but Kobe Brown returns to lineup

OXFORD, Miss. - The Missouri Tigers won't be at full strength again Tuesday night at The Pavilion at Ole Miss as starting guard Tre Gomillion will sit out with a groin injury, a team spokesman confirmed an hour before the Tigers' 6 p.m. tip-off against Ole Miss.

Mizzou leading scorer and rebounder Kobe Brown will return to Dennis Gates' lineup and start for the Tigers after sitting out Saturday's loss to Alabama with an ankle injury. Guard Isiaih Mosley will join Brown in the starting five to replace Gomillion. D'Moi Hodge, Nick Honor and Aidan Shaw will also start for the Tigers.

Gomillion, a starter in the last nine games, averages 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds and is considered one of the team's best perimeter defenders. Sophomore guard Kaleb Brown, who was out Saturday with a non-COVID illness, went through pregame warmups Tuesday and appeared available to play.

Brown (15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) missed the second game of his career on Saturday after twisting his ankle in the second half against Arkansas last Wednesday. Junior Noah Carter started in his place Saturday against Alabama, while freshman Shaw made his first start in place of junior Ronnie DeGray III.

Ole Miss leading scorer Matthew Murrell (knee) is also considered a game-time decision. He's not listed as a starter.

Missouri (14-5, 3-4) is a 2-point favorite over the Rebels (9-10, 1-6). The Tigers swept three meetings with Ole Miss last year, including just their second win in Oxford since joining the SEC.