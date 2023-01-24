 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou basketball's Tre Gomillion sidelined at Ole Miss, but Kobe Brown returns to lineup

Braggin' Rights go to Mizzou with a 93-71 win over Illinois

Mizzou's Tre Gomillion, center, greets DeAndre Gholston after the Braggin' Rights victory over Illinois 93-71 at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

OXFORD, Miss. - The Missouri Tigers won't be at full strength again Tuesday night at The Pavilion at Ole Miss as starting guard Tre Gomillion will sit out with a groin injury, a team spokesman confirmed an hour before the Tigers' 6 p.m. tip-off against Ole Miss.

Mizzou leading scorer and rebounder Kobe Brown will return to Dennis Gates' lineup and start for the Tigers after sitting out Saturday's loss to Alabama with an ankle injury. Guard Isiaih Mosley will join Brown in the starting five to replace Gomillion. D'Moi Hodge, Nick Honor and Aidan Shaw will also start for the Tigers.

Gomillion, a starter in the last nine games, averages 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds and is considered one of the team's best perimeter defenders. Sophomore guard Kaleb Brown, who was out Saturday with a non-COVID illness, went through pregame warmups Tuesday and appeared available to play.

Brown (15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) missed the second game of his career on Saturday after twisting his ankle in the second half against Arkansas last Wednesday. Junior Noah Carter started in his place Saturday against Alabama, while freshman Shaw made his first start in place of junior Ronnie DeGray III.

Ole Miss leading scorer Matthew Murrell (knee) is also considered a game-time decision. He's not listed as a starter.

Missouri (14-5, 3-4) is a 2-point favorite over the Rebels (9-10, 1-6). The Tigers swept three meetings with Ole Miss last year, including just their second win in Oxford since joining the SEC.

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses Mizzou’s great win against No. 25 Arkansas and the electric style of guard Sean East II. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Dolly Parton! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
