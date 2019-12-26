Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m.
ACT TODAY!
Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter takes football and basketball questions in his weekly chat
Related to this story
Most Popular
With Mark Smith struggling against his former team, Dru Smith leads MU's balanced attack with 19 points in 63-56 victory over Illinois.
New Tigers coach add TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper, whose son received a football scholarship offer from Mizzou on Wednesday.
Tigers football coach assigns newly hired assistant Curtis Luper to lead recruiting push here.
Curtis Luper became an acclaimed college recruiter at Auburn and TCU, before joining Mizzou's coaching staff this month.
Tigers football coach assigns newly hired assistant Curtis Luper to lead recruiting push here.
New Tigers coach add TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper, whose son received a football scholarship offer from Mizzou on Wednesday.
Tigers sign 10 high school recruits on the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.
Tigers football coach assigns newly hired assistant Curtis Luper to lead recruiting push here.
Tigers' supporting cast shines in 63-56 slugfest victory over Illinois.
Mizzou could use a quality win to boost NCAA credentials, especially at Illinois' expense for the second straight year.