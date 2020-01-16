Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m.
Live
Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter takes football, basketball and recruiting questions in his weekly chat
Related to this story
Most Popular
Backup guard from Vashon High appeared in seven of MU's first 14 games, averaging 2.6 points.
Suspended freshman guard from St. Louis posts on Facebook that he didn't know Mizzou had other guards on its roster when he joined the program.
Suspended freshman guard from St. Louis posts on Facebook that he didn't know Mizzou had other guards on its roster when he joined the program.
Johnson, a former SEC lineman at Ole Miss, spent five years in the NFL, also coached at Duke.
Suspended freshman guard from St. Louis posts on Facebook that he didn't know Mizzou had other guards on its roster when he joined the program.
Tigers are blown away in 72-45 SEC setback.
Dru Smith leads the Tigers' attack with 22 points in 91-75 victory, MU's first in SEC play.
Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith are giving the Tigers, who play Tuesday at Mississippi State, much-needed production with their starting center nursing a foot injury.
There's a soft middle of interchangeable teams (Tennessee, Bama, Mizzou) in the SEC, but four teams are emerging as the class of the league.