Mizzou beats Alabama, Texas for coveted defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eliah Drinkwitz's first February signing date as Missouri's head coach began with a major coup. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., a Texas cornerback first targeted by former coach Barry Odom's staff last fall, chose the Tigers on Wednesday after becoming one of the hottest unsigned prospects in the country. In a ceremony at Duncanville High School, Rakestraw chose Mizzou over Alabama and Texas, setting off a wild celebration 600 miles away at the MU team facility.

Mizzou's Twitter account captured Drinkwitz's reaction after watching the live feed of Rakestraw's announcement.

Rakestraw is a three-star prospect rated the nation's No. 71 cornerback by 247Sports.com. He was named the all-area defensive player of the year by the Dallas Morning News.

“It felt like home to me," Rakestraw told the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. "The coaches have always been there, even before I blew up. They never changed on me, even when I had problems. I got suspended, and they never changed on me.”