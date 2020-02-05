Mizzou beats Alabama, Texas for coveted defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

UPDATED, 11:45 a.m.
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eliah Drinkwitz's first February signing date as Missouri's head coach began with a major coup. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., a Texas cornerback first targeted by former coach Barry Odom's staff last fall, chose the Tigers on Wednesday after becoming one of the hottest unsigned prospects in the country. In a ceremony at Duncanville High School, Rakestraw chose Mizzou over Alabama and Texas, setting off a wild celebration 600 miles away at the MU team facility.
Mizzou's Twitter account captured Drinkwitz's reaction after watching the live feed of Rakestraw's announcement.
"Coach, I'm coming home" - @EnnisRakestraw #MIZ x #NewZou20 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/LPfNvWtmOh— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 5, 2020
Rakestraw is a three-star prospect rated the nation's No. 71 cornerback by 247Sports.com. He was named the all-area defensive player of the year by the Dallas Morning News.
“It felt like home to me," Rakestraw told the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. "The coaches have always been there, even before I blew up. They never changed on me, even when I had problems. I got suspended, and they never changed on me.”
Missouri was the first Power Five conference school to offer him a scholarship back in October, but after not picking a school during the December signing period, the late bloomer became one of the most sought-after unsigned defensive backs in the country with offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Texas, South Carolina, among others. He took official recruiting visits to Alabama and Missouri and most recently spent last weekend at Texas.
As a senior, Rakestraw (6-foot, 170) had 30 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups and an interception for the Class 6A Division I state runner-up.
As of 11:45 a.m., the Tigers had announced letters of intent from offensive lineman Dylan Spencer (Madison, Miss.), defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. (Tampa, Fla.), wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine (Mobile, Ala.) and defensive tackle Montra Edwards Jr. (Lexington, Miss.) Wide receiver Chance Luper, the son of running backs coach Curtis Luper, is also expected to sign Wednesday.
Eddie Watkins, a three-star defensive end from Evergreen, Ala., plans to decide among Missouri, Arizona and West Virginia at 1:30 p.m.
There's one local target still considering Mizzou: Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Jalen St. John, who will pick between Arkansas and MU at 2 p.m.