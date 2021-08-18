Mizzou beefs up nonconference basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri basketball team will face as many as five games against high-major teams in nonconference play this coming season, including a potentially treacherous 11-day stretch in December. The Tigers announced their 12-game nonconference schedule on Wednesday, starting with a visit from Central Michigan on Nov. 9.
Out of the other major conferences, Mizzou faces Kansas, Utah, Illinois and Iowa State along with a potential neutral-site game against Florida State.
After hosting CMU, the Tigers welcome Kansas City to Mizzou Arena on No. 15, followed by a visit from Northern Illinois on Nov. 18.
The Tigers will take part in the four-team Jacksonville Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, where they'll open against Southern Methodist University on Nov. 21 and then face either Florida State or Loyola Marymount. Mizzou has won five straight over SMU with the last meeting coming in 1999. The Tigers last played Florida State in a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament in 2018. FSU has reached the second weekend in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments.
Next up, Mizzou plays at Liberty in Lynchburg, Virginia, the second meeting of a three-game series that started last year. The Tigers toppled Liberty 69-60 in Columbia before the Flames went on to make the NCAA Tournament.
After a Dec. 7 home game against Eastern Illinois, the Tigers head to Big 12 powerhouse Kansas to revive the Border War rivalry on Dec. 11, the first of a six-game series between the two longtime rivals. The series was supposed to begin last year but was pushed back, at Kansas' request, because of the pandemic.
A week later, Utah finally concludes its two-year agreement with Mizzou with a visit to Columbia on Dec. 18. The teams first met in the fall of 2017 and were set to play at Mizzou the following season, but the Utes have delayed the return appearance for the last several years. The Utes are under new leadership in first-year coach Craig Smith.
Then it's back to St. Louis for the Braggin' Rights Game against defending Big 12 champion Illinois on Dec. 22. The long-running series made a rare campus appearance last year due to the pandemic, when the Tigers outlasted Illinois 81-78 in Columbia.
The following month, the Tigers head to Iowa State on Jan. 28 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, their first trip to Ames, Iowa, since a loss there in 2018.
Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
The SEC previously announced opponents for all conference games. The Tigers will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M and play road games at Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Dates and times for all conference games will be released at a later time.
Mizzou 2021-22 nonconference schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Central Michigan
Monday, Nov. 15 – Kansas City
Thursday, Nov. 18 – Northern Illinois
Sunday, Nov. 21 – vs. SMU (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Monday, Nov. 22 – Florida State/LMU (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Friday, Nov. 26 – Wichita State
Thursday, Dec. 2 – at Liberty
Tuesday, Dec. 7 – Eastern Illinois
Saturday, Dec. 11 – at Kansas
Saturday, Dec. 18 – Utah
Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Illinois (St. Louis)
Saturday, Jan. 29 – at Iowa State