Mizzou beefs up nonconference basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri basketball team will face as many as five games against high-major teams in nonconference play this coming season, including a potentially treacherous 11-day stretch in December. The Tigers announced their 12-game nonconference schedule on Wednesday, starting with a visit from Central Michigan on Nov. 9.

Out of the other major conferences, Mizzou faces Kansas, Utah, Illinois and Iowa State along with a potential neutral-site game against Florida State.

After hosting CMU, the Tigers welcome Kansas City to Mizzou Arena on No. 15, followed by a visit from Northern Illinois on Nov. 18.

The Tigers will take part in the four-team Jacksonville Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, where they'll open against Southern Methodist University on Nov. 21 and then face either Florida State or Loyola Marymount. Mizzou has won five straight over SMU with the last meeting coming in 1999. The Tigers last played Florida State in a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament in 2018. FSU has reached the second weekend in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments.

Next up, Mizzou plays at Liberty in Lynchburg, Virginia, the second meeting of a three-game series that started last year. The Tigers toppled Liberty 69-60 in Columbia before the Flames went on to make the NCAA Tournament.