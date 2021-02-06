Mizzou blitzes No. 10 Bama early, hangs on for third straight win

Missouri got sloppy with the ball for a stretch then finished the half strong, starting with a Mark Smith 3-pointer on an extra pass from the corner by Drew Buggs.

The Tigers were getting all the right rolls and bounces. On their last possession of the half, Mark Smith misfired a 3-pointer from the corner but it went right to Mitchell Smith’s hands — it could have been mistaken for a pass — and Smith dropped it in for a 44-28 halftime lead.

Mizzou pushed its lead to 21 with an 8-0 run to start the second half and the Tigers would be tested in the backcourt. Dru Smith picked up his third foul before the first media timeout, swiping at an Alabama player after losing the ball near midcourt. Pinson soon followed with this third foul.

As the Tigers surged ahead by 22, Tilmon picked up his third foul.

Then came the Alabama onslaught. The Tide made it a game with a 9-0 run, interrupted only by a pair of Tilmon free throws. John Petty came through a 3-pointer, then a three-point play by Jaden Shackelford. Two free throws by Keon Elis, then a steal and layup by Elis got the Tide within a point of the lead.