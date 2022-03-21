Mizzou Board will vote Tuesday to approve Dennis Gates' contract as new basketball coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri could officially have a new men's basketball coach by Tuesday.

Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates, Mizzou's choice to replace Cuonzo Martin, was expected to be among the passengers on a flight from Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport that landed at Columbia Regional Airport at 9 a.m. Monday. Several Mizzou officials were there on the tarmac as passengers from the plane were whisked off in a black SUV parked alongside the plane, a Gulfstream jet owned by longtime Mizzou donor Richard Miller. Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois was among those at the airport Monday.

The UM System Board of Curators will meet via Zoom at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning when they are expected to formally approve of Gates' contract, terms of which are unknown at this time. MU could host Gates' introductory press conference as early as Tuesday afternoon.

The 42-year-old Chicago native has spent the last three seasons at Cleveland State, turning around a woebegone Horizon League program into an NCAA Tournament team in his second season. The Vikings averaged 10 wins per season in the four years prior to Gates' arrival in 2019, and after an 11-21 debut season, Gates went 39-19 the last two years, winning the Horizon League regular-season championship both seasons. He spent the previous eight years as an assistant at Florida State.

Gates will replace Martin, who was 78-77 in five seasons at Mizzou with two NCAA Tournament appearances. Gates will be the first major coaching hire by Reed-Francois, who came to Mizzou last summer from UNLV.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.