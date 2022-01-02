Mizzou bolsters D-line depth with Oklahoma State transfer

Missouri has bolstered depth along the line of scrimmage with two commitments from FBS transfers in the past few days, adding Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan and Buffalo center Bence Polgar.

Jernigan committed to the Tigers on Sunday, announcing his decision on social media, the day after playing a season-high 48 snaps in OSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame. Jernigan, who missed all of the 2020 season following reported heart complications related to COVID 19, played the third-most snaps among OSU's interior D-linemen this season and had the team's second-highest defensive grade (80.4), per Pro Football Focus. He was sixth on the team with 19 pressures. Jernigan appeared in 13 games as a freshman in 2019. The native of Allen Texas, will have two years of eligibility at Missouri for a team that loses two regulars at the D-tackle rotation, Kobie Whiteside and Akial Byers.

On Friday, the Tigers landed a pledge from Polgar, who started every game at center for Buffalo this season, allowing just eight pressures, no sacks and no hits on the quarterback in 910 snaps. He appeared in three games off the bench in 2020, leaving him three years of eligibility. For the Tigers he could compete for immediate playing time to replace All-SEC center Mike Maieitti, who started every game the last two years.

