Mizzou bolsters D-line with Auburn transfer Ian Mathews

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The winter semester started last week at Missouri, but Eli Drinkwitz continues to bolster his roster with transfers for the 2022 season. On Sunday, former Auburn defensive lineman Ian Mathews committed to the Tigers after a weekend visit to Columbia. Mathews, a former three-star recruit, did not appear in any games at Auburn as a freshman this past season.

Mathews, a native of Columbus, Georgia, announced his pledge on social media. Listed last fall at 6-foot-4, 287 pounds, Mathews is Mizzou's 11th transfer addition since the end of the 2021 season.

MU's weekend haul didn't end there. Carmycah Glass, a high school linebacker from Monroe, Louisiana, also committed to Mizzou after taking an official campus visit, he announced on Twitter. Glass is unranked by the major recruiting outlets. Wednesday marks the next signing period for 2022 high school recruits. The Tigers signed the bulk of their 2022 class in December.

As a senior at Paceli Catholic High School, Mathews posted 18.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles and also caught eight passes for 150 yards as a tight end.

He'll add depth to a defensive line that returns three starters in ends Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat and tackle Darius Robinson. The Tigers have also added Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan to help replace departed seniors Kobie Whiteside and Akial Byers and transfer Mekhi Wingo, who left MU for Louisiana State.

Here are all 11 Division I transfers who have signed or committed to Mizzou since the end of the 2021 season:

Auburn defensive lineman Ian Mathews

Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens

Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper

North Carolina defensive end Tyrone Hopper

Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat

Clemson safety Joseph Charleston

Buffalo center Bence Polgar

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan

Texas A&M cornerback Dreyden Norwood

Jackson State offensive lineman Dylan Spencer

Truman State running back Cody Schrader (preferred walk-on)