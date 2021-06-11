Mizzou bolsters secondary with Tulsa transfer Akayleb Evans

After some offseason attrition in the secondary, Mizzou has added an experienced potential starter at cornerback for the upcoming season, landing a commitment from Tulsa transfer Akayleb Evans, who announced his decision on social media Friday.

A multiyear starter at Tulsa, Evans (6-foot-2, 188 pounds) visited Mizzou last weekend, and chose the Tigers over Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas Tech and Jackson State. In four seasons at Tulsa, Evans broke up 11 passes and allowed jut three touchdowns on 76 targets in 30 games, per ProFootballFocus. Evans started 23 games from 2017-20 but received a medical hardship waiver for the 2019 season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. The McKinney, Texas, native was a two-star prospect in high school.

At Tulsa, Evans’ primary recruiter and position coach was Aaron Fletcher, who in February joined Eli Drinkwitz’s Mizzou staff to coach the secondary. Evans should bolster an MU secondary that lost three cornerbacks to the transfer portal in recent months, former starter Jarvis Ware, backup Chris Mills and newly added junior college transfer Jadarrius Perkins, who has since committed to Florida.