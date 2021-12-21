Mizzou boosts secondary with former Clemson safety

Missouri landed some much-needed experience in the secondary out of the transfer portal on Tuesday, securing a commitment from former Clemson safety Joseph Charleston, he announced on social media.

The former four-star recruit from Milton, Georgia, appeared in 26 games for Clemson over the last three seasons and spent 2020 as starter in the Clemson secondary, finishing third on the team with 55 tackles while playing 506 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. In 668 career snaps at Clemson, Charleston missed just five tackles. PFF rated Charleston as Clemson's top-graded tackler in 2020 (90.3.) Charleston comes to Mizzou with two years of remaining eligibility.