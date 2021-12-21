 Skip to main content
Mizzou boosts secondary with former Clemson safety
Mizzou boosts secondary with former Clemson safety

Missouri Tiger Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts on the sidelines during a football game between the Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Sports columnist Ben Frederickson and Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter discuss Mizzou's upcoming Braggin' Rights game.

Missouri landed some much-needed experience in the secondary out of the transfer portal on Tuesday, securing a commitment from former Clemson safety Joseph Charleston, he announced on social media.

The former four-star recruit from Milton, Georgia, appeared in 26 games for Clemson over the last three seasons and spent 2020 as starter in the Clemson secondary, finishing third on the team with 55 tackles while playing 506 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. In 668 career snaps at Clemson, Charleston missed just five tackles. PFF rated Charleston as Clemson's top-graded tackler in 2020 (90.3.) Charleston comes to Mizzou with two years of remaining eligibility. 

Pending any roster turnover, Mizzou is set to return both starting safeties in 2022, J.C. Carlies and Martez Manuel, but needs to add depth throughout the secondary.

