Mizzou braced for showdown with Arkansas, Odom

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the Missouri football team, there’s no escaping the giant hog in the room.
Barry Odom is coming to town.
Mizzou’s former head coach, now the Arkansas defensive coordinator, will be back in the Memorial Stadium press box on Saturday, calling plays for the Razorback defense for the 11 a.m. kickoff. Mizzou (4-3) is a 3-point favorite over Arkansas (3-5).
Eli Drinkwitz, the man who succeeded Odom last December, began the week talking to his players about facing their former coach.
“There's no hiding it,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We talked about it on Sunday that obviously we're going against Coach Odom and a couple other coaches that used to be here. But this is a players’ game. When the kickoff starts it's going to be about the men on that field and the jobs they do. No different than any of us we've gone against people we care about and have feelings for. But at the end of the day, when you're playing a game it's about the people in that locker room, the Mizzou on your chest and what we're trying to do as a team and the seniors here. We're trying to win. So, once it kicks (off), all that stuff goes out the window.”
That doesn’t mean this is a normal game when it comes to strategy and personnel. Along with Odom, several coaches on the Arkansas side are familiar with Mizzou’s players and defensive schemes. Odom filled his defensive quality control staff with former Mizzou players, including linebackers Michael Scherer (MICDS) and Jake Trump and safety Kenji Jackson. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman also hired former MU assistants Brad Davis (offensive line) and Sam Carter (cornerbacks).
As Drinkwitz noted, Odom has drifted away from the defensive scheme he used at Missouri and gone with more of a base three-man front at Arkansas, closer to the defense he used at Memphis. Still, Mizzou’s staff is headed by three of Odom’s former staffers, including defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
“We have to take all precautions necessary to make sure that we don't have our signals or we're not compromised with anything we're doing on the defensive side of the ball, which we've had to do throughout the season,” Drinkwitz said. “I think that's a bigger part of the game than most people realize this day and age, the gamesmanship of trying to get the other team’s signals. So we would definitely be prepared for that.”
“When you watch coach Odom's defense at Arkansas, they don't do a lot similar to us. They're really their own identity. He's created his own identity on defense. It reminds me more of what he did at Memphis than maybe what we're doing now here. There are some of the same defensive calls, but for the most part, I believe it's a different style of defense.”
Then again, the gathering of intelligence goes both ways.
“There are some things that obviously the (Missouri) defensive staff has been able to give us as far as scouting reports, maybe the type of defensive coordinator or play-caller that he is,” Drinkwitz said. “What's his go-to? Is he a pressure guy in the red area? Is he a zone guy on third downs? Is he more attacking or aggressive or laid back? What are some things that gave them problems? It’s no different than what I'm sure Coach Odom is telling the Arkansas offensive staff.”
Under Drinkwitz, Mizzou’s offensive scheme has undergone a complete overhaul since Odom left, but Odom and his staffers are familiar with Mizzou’s offensive players, notably Davis and Carter, who coached with or against those players every day in practice. Does that give Arkansas any advantage?
“Haven't thought about it one bit,” Drinkwitz said.
Apparently not.
As for Odom’s thoughts on playing at Mizzou, those will remain private. Arkansas assistant coaches are off limits to the media.
“He played (at Missouri), he’s an alumni there, was a head football coach there, recruited a lot of the players - probably a majority of the players - that they have there,” Pittman told reporters last week. “I think he has a lot of love for his former players. At the same time, the University of Arkansas is paying him. He wants to do a great job for Arkansas. I’m sure there’s a little bit of mixed feelings, just as I had playing against Georgia. But the bottom line is that Barry’s a competitor and he will certainly have our football team ready to play.”
A few more notes and quotes before getting to the updated depth chart…
• Mizzou will honor some of its seniors before Saturday’s game, though under COVID protocols their parents and family members won’t be allowed on the field for the pregame ceremony. MU still has another home game against Georgia — for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 — but Drinkwitz confirmed the team decided to have the ceremony this week should the schedule get interrupted again. Not all seniors have decided if they’ll use their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA and return for the 2021 season.
“There'll be some guys that choose not to walk that should give you an indication that they are coming back,” he said. “There's going to be people that choose to walk that still haven't made up their mind and have to see how the final three games this season go and see what opportunities are out there. This has been a hard year in a lot of different ways, and it's been a hard year on seniors because it didn't go anything like the way they wanted it to go.”
Mizzou lists 17 seniors who will be honored before Saturday’s game and left out five who scholarship seniors who, based on Drinkwitz’s comment, could intend to return next season: nose tackle Kobie Whiteside, receiver Micah Wilson, inside linebacker Jamal Brooks, outside linebacker Sci Martin and punter Grant McKinniss.
(Whitesides’ return would be pivotal for a D-line that loses up to four scholarship players. McKinniss is the only scholarship punter on the team and would be a valuable returner.)
• Mizzou has 61 available scholarship players this week, the team’s most in several games. Slot receiver Jalen Knox is questionable with a lower leg injury that flared up in the Vanderbilt game. “We'll see how it what he can do today,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s still early in the week. You know the thing about Jalen is he's tough as nails, as tough as they come. He wants to play. I love everything that kid does for our football team, the way he goes about his work ethic, his business and competes. I know if he's got an opportunity to play he'll be out there for us.”
Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. could return this week, though a decision won’t be made until Thursday or Friday, Drinkwitz said. Tight end Logan Christopherson was out last week and is not listed on the depth chart this week.
Backup quarterback Shawn Robinson, unavailable for the last two games, is expected to return to the team Sunday, but it’s not certain if he’ll be the No. 2 quarterback, Drinkwitz said. Freshman Brady Cook has served in that role the last two games and saw his first playing time Saturday, completing all four of his passes, including a 25-yard touchdown.
• Odom won’t have one of his best players for the first half Saturday as safety Jalen Catalon, perhaps Arkansas’ best All-SEC candidate, must sit out after officials flagged him for targeting in the Hogs’ last game against Louisiana State on Nov. 21. He’ll be eligible to play in the second half.
• Also, former 1,100-yard rusher Rakeem Boyd announced Tuesday he’s opting out for the rest of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Boyd began the season as one of the SEC’s top returning backs but has been Arkansas’ No. 2 running back much of this season. In seven games he’s rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns.
Mizzou depth chart
OFFENSE
Quarterback
8 Connor Bazelak, 6-3 220 RFr. Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
12 Brady Cook, 6-3, 220, Fr. St. Louis (Chaminade)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
1 Tyler Badie** 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
Wide Receiver
86 Tauskie Dove*, 6-3 200 RSo. Denton, Texas (Ryan)
2 Micah Wilson*** 6-3 205 RSr. Tulsa, Okla. (Lincoln Christian)
OR
7 Damon Hazelton, 6-3 215 Gr. Baltimore, Md. (Franklin/Virginia Tech)
Wide Receiver
6 Keke Chism, 6-4 210 Gr. Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield/Angelo State)
18 Chance Luper 6-2 180 Fr. North Richlands Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Slot Receiver
9 Jalen Knox**, 6-0 195 Jr. Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)
OR
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Tight End
48 Niko Hea*, 6-5 250 So. St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers)
80 Messiah Swinson, 6-7, 255, RsSo. Glen Head, NY (Lutheran)
or
82 Daniel Parker Jr.** 6-4, 245, Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Blue Springs)
Left Tackle
51 Zeke Powell, 6-5 295 Jr. Georgiana, Ala. (Georgiana/Coffeyville CC)
OR
64 Bobby Lawrence*, 6-8 320 RSo. St. Joseph, Mo. (Central)
Left Guard
72 Xavier Delgado* 6-5 320 RSo. Glendale, Ariz. (Deer Valley)
54 Luke Griffin, 6-5 312 RFr. Chatsworth, Ga. (North Murray)
Center
55 Michael Maietti, 6-1 291 Gr. West Orange, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep/Rutgers)
69 Drake Heismeyer, 6-3 283 Fr. St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell)
Right Guard
59 Case Cook**, 6-5 300 RJr. Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)
66 Jack Buford, 6-4, 310, RsFr. St. Louis (Lutheran North)
Right Tackle
79 Larry Borom**, 6-6 332 RJr. Detroit, Mich. (Brother Rice)
76 Javon Foster, 6-6 310 RSo. West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)
DEFENSE
Buck
18 Trajan Jeffcoat*, 6-3, 265, Columbia, S.C. (Irmo)
OR
96 Cannon York, 6-3 235 RSo. Lebanon, Mo. (Lebanon)
Defensive end
99 Isaiah McGuire*, 6-5 280 So. Tulsa, Okla. (Union)
97 Akial Byers***, 6-4 305 Sr. Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Defensive Tackle
90 Markell Utsey***, 6-4 295 RSr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview)
OR
78 Kobie Whiteside***, 6-1, 300, Sr. Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor)
95 Ben Key, 6-3 285 Jr. Cranbourne, West Australia (East LA College)
Defensive end
0 Tre Williams***, 6-5 260 RSr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
39 Chris Turner***, 6-4 270 Sr. Hammond, La. (Hammond)
Weakside Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton**, 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)
33 Chad Bailey*, 6-0 230 RSo. Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
Middle Linebacker
11 Devin Nicholson*, 6-3 230 So. Detroit, Mich. (Cass Tech)
25 Jamal Brooks***, 6-1 230 Sr. Bessemer City, Ala. (Bessemer City)
Cornerback
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
24 Ishmael Burdine, 6-1 190 RFr. Slidell, La. (Slidell)
Cornerback
2 Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., 6-0 170 Fr. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
17 JC Carlies, 6-2, 190 Fr. White Garden, Fla. (West Orange)
14 Adam Sparks***, 6-0 175 Sr. Baton Rouge, La. (Ducthtown)
Strong Safety
3 Martez Manuel*, 6-1 200 So. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
7 Stacy Brown*, 6-2 212 So. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
Free Safety
1 Joshuah Bledsoe***, 6-0 200 Sr. Houston, Texas (Dekaney)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
Boundary Safety
9 Tyree Gillespie*** 6-0 210 Sr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker/Kickoff
92 Harrison Mevis, 6-0 220 Fr. Warsaw, Ind. (Warsaw Community)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Holder
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Punter
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman*, 6-4 230 RSo. Kearney, Mo. (Kearney)
31 Drew Wise**, 6-2 240 RJr. Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
Kick Returner
1 Tyler Badie**, 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
Punt Returner
87 Cade Musser, 5-9, 185 So. Blue Springs, Mo. (Blue Springs)
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
OR
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
