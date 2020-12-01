Mizzou braced for showdown with Arkansas, Odom

As Drinkwitz noted, Odom has drifted away from the defensive scheme he used at Missouri and gone with more of a base three-man front at Arkansas, closer to the defense he used at Memphis. Still, Mizzou’s staff is headed by three of Odom’s former staffers, including defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

“We have to take all precautions necessary to make sure that we don't have our signals or we're not compromised with anything we're doing on the defensive side of the ball, which we've had to do throughout the season,” Drinkwitz said. “I think that's a bigger part of the game than most people realize this day and age, the gamesmanship of trying to get the other team’s signals. So we would definitely be prepared for that.”

“When you watch coach Odom's defense at Arkansas, they don't do a lot similar to us. They're really their own identity. He's created his own identity on defense. It reminds me more of what he did at Memphis than maybe what we're doing now here. There are some of the same defensive calls, but for the most part, I believe it's a different style of defense.”

Then again, the gathering of intelligence goes both ways.