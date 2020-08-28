Mizzou cancels Friday football practice, addresses racial injustice

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri football team did not practice on Friday as scheduled and instead released a statement addressing the racial justice issues that have captured the nation's attention once again this summer.
The statement read: "On today, August 28, 2020 (the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech) we as the Mizzou Football Team, with the support of our coaches, decided to cancel practice in order to focus on the current state of our country. We deserve to use our platform as a college student-athletes to shed light on the injustices that are plaguing our country, and to help promote CHANGE! We refuse to ignore racism and police brutality. We are in the process of fostering change within our community by continuously bringing awareness to the importance of every single American, and to implement change in our government, law enforcement (local and state) and youth. In the spirit of Dr. King’s dream, we will continue developing a comprehensive plan and we will stand side-by-side as Brothers from all races, backgrounds, and religions in our relentless pursuit of equality for all."
Friday's action was spurred by senior defensive linemen Kobie Whiteside and Markell Utsey, a team source confirmed. Both are expected to address the media on Saturday, along with Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
The team plans to practice on Saturday and will move Saturday's scheduled scrimmage to Sunday, a team spokesman confirmed.
The Tigers were scheduled to practice from 3:15 to 5:05 p.m. Friday followed by player media availability on Zoom. At 3:30, there were no players on either the team's practice fields or on Faurot Field, only a few members of the training staff.
Other teams across college football have canceled practices this week to recognize the violence in Kenosha, Wis., where on Sunday a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times by a white police officer.
On Thursday, the Kentucky football team walked out of practice in Lexington to peacefully protest police brutality. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops joined his entire team to pose for a photo outside the team facility alongside a statue of Nate Northington, the first Black football player in the Southeastern Conference. On Friday, the Oklahoma football team had a solidarity march thorough campus in Norman, Okla, instead of practice.
Drinkwitz has been especially outspoken this week in support of similar protests that have played out in the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.
“Just disappointed, extremely disappointed that we're having to address these situations again," Drinkwitz said Wednesday. "It says in the Good Book, ‘Don't grow weary while doing good. For in due time you shall receive your award if you do not lose heart.’
"We’ve got to keep bringing attention, because there is a real problem in the United States of America. Abraham Lincoln said, ‘We're striving to become a more perfect union.’ We're not there yet. We're not there yet. The atrocities that have occurred on videotape in the last three months they're not. It's not right. It's not right. No matter what justification was used there's no reason for seven shots to be fired in that situation. That's my opinion.
“I feel for my football team. I feel for our coaches. I was sitting with one of my coaches today while we're seeing it on ESPN. Just the pain. We've got to make reform. We’ve got to address the issue so this does not continue to happen. I want to be part of the solution. Our football team wants to be part of the solution. We want to bring awareness to the situation.
“Our prayers are with Jake. Our prayers are with the state of Wisconsin and the situation right now. … I support the police. There's good police officers. But the situation occurred, again, for the third time in three months. We’ve got as the United States of America to continue to do better.”
In a nationally syndicated radio interview on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday, Drinkwitz said his players were "hurting in real time."
"This country is hurting in real time," he said on the show. "And the only way that change is going to occur is if we confront the issues with an open heart and have conversations. My question is what are we afraid of? What are we afraid of by bringing up something? Look, when there wasn't video, you could say whatever you want. There's three videos (of police brutality) in the last three months.
"I'm not a trained police officer and I'm pro police. I love the police. I think they're a great. We've had the police come talk to our football team. I support them. I understand it's a very difficult challenge that they have, but also understand that those three young men two of them should still be alive and one shouldn't be paralyzed. How can we better train these (officers)? ... The job is not to be judge, jury and executioner. We're not in the 1880s where we had sheriffs walking around like 'Tombstone' and somebody stole a horse. That's not where we're at.
"This is the year 2020 in the United States of America. ... As a football coach, when things are not what they're supposed to be we correct them. We watch it on film and we work towards making it better. I know nobody's going to be perfect. I know it. But if you can honestly say after three months, that there's not a problem, in my mind you're turning a blind eye to what's truly happening."
