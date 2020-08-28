Mizzou cancels Friday football practice, addresses racial injustice

“I feel for my football team. I feel for our coaches. I was sitting with one of my coaches today while we're seeing it on ESPN. Just the pain. We've got to make reform. We’ve got to address the issue so this does not continue to happen. I want to be part of the solution. Our football team wants to be part of the solution. We want to bring awareness to the situation.

“Our prayers are with Jake. Our prayers are with the state of Wisconsin and the situation right now. … I support the police. There's good police officers. But the situation occurred, again, for the third time in three months. We’ve got as the United States of America to continue to do better.”

In a nationally syndicated radio interview on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday, Drinkwitz said his players were "hurting in real time."

"This country is hurting in real time," he said on the show. "And the only way that change is going to occur is if we confront the issues with an open heart and have conversations. My question is what are we afraid of? What are we afraid of by bringing up something? Look, when there wasn't video, you could say whatever you want. There's three videos (of police brutality) in the last three months.