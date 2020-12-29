Mizzou center Michael Maeitti will return for another senior year

The Missouri football team received some major news for 2021: Senior center Michael Maietti will return for another season along the Tigers' offensive line.
Maietti started every game for MU this past season as a graduate transfer from Rutgers and will take advantage of the new NCAA rule granting players an extra year of eligibility. Maietti played a team-high 732 snaps for the Tigers during the 10-game season.
Late in the season, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz openly lobbied Maieitti to return for the 2021 season so he can anchor the offensive line next fall. Mizzou loses junior right tackle Larry Borom, who announced last week he'll enter the NFL draft, but should return the rest of the two-deep along the O-line, including right guard Case Cook, a team captain and two-year starter. The Tigers also get projected starting tackle Hyrin White back next year after he missed the 2020 season with a season-ending injury.
"I love my Michael Maietti," Drinkwitz said earlier this month. "Just a unbelievable young man who wanted an opportunity to win football games and try something different. (He had) never been to the Midwest before and. ...The leadership and toughness and just the consistency of performance that he's provided has been unbelievable. I'm begging that guy every single day and now I'm doing it publicly for him to come back. I love the young man as a person and as a player and I just can't thank him enough for what he's meant to us."
Using Pro Football Focus' stats, Maietti was MU's fifth-highest rated offensive player this past season with an overall offensive grade of 76.3. That ranked ninth among Power Five starting centers. Maitti was second among MU's starting offensive linemen in run-blocking (76.5) and 11th among Power Five starting centers. His pass-blocking grade (70.3) ranked third among MU's starting linemen.
For the season, Maietti allowed just four pressures, three hurries, one hit on the quarterback and zero sacks.
He's the third MU senior to announce plans to return for the 2021 season, along with receiver KeKe Chism and punter Grant McKinniss.
MIZZOU RECEIVES $10 MILLION DONATION
Mizzou shared more good news for the football program Tuesday: The athletics department received a $10 million gift from an unnamed donor to go toward a new full-length indoor practice facility. Earlier this month, the UM System Board of Curators approved a study to explore construction of a new practice facility. This is the fifth eight-figure donation in MU athletics history and the third in five years.
MU has not settled on a site for the project, but there are some who prefer the new building to be just south of Memorial Stadium on the parking lot for the new south end zone facility, sources have indicated. Earlier this month, one university source estimated the project could cost more than $20 million.
The athletics department is working with St. Louis-based firm HOK and its Kansas City-based sports division HOK-Sport to plan the new facility. MU must provide the Curators a project scope, budget and fundraising plan no later than January 30. The team's current indoor practice facility, the Devine Pavilion, was built in 1998 and its field is only 70 yards long.
“The magnitude, impact and timing of this gift is significant as we attempt to advance the indoor football practice facility project as quickly as possible,” MU athletics director Jim Sterk said. “As the SEC’s furthest-most Northern school, it is critical that our program have a full length indoor practice facility to utilize year-round, and this gift, coupled with the Board of Curators’ action earlier this month, gives this project great momentum.
“We are grateful for the generous support that this family continues to provide to Mizzou Athletics, and believe it demonstrates a strong commitment to Mizzou Football and Coach Drinkwitz’s leadership of our program. This is a project that has been a part of the athletics facilities master plan for several years, and it is something that is definitely needed.”
“One of the things that I quickly identified as a need, not a want, was a full-length practice facility for Mizzou Football, and on behalf of everyone in our program, we are excited, humbled and blessed by this donation to the project,” Drinkwitz said. “This facility is critical to the year-round training and development of our student-athletes, and we believe it will help transform our football program for many years to come, just as the South End Zone Facility is already doing.”