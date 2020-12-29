Mizzou center Michael Maeitti will return for another senior year

The athletics department is working with St. Louis-based firm HOK and its Kansas City-based sports division HOK-Sport to plan the new facility. MU must provide the Curators a project scope, budget and fundraising plan no later than January 30. The team's current indoor practice facility, the Devine Pavilion, was built in 1998 and its field is only 70 yards long.

“The magnitude, impact and timing of this gift is significant as we attempt to advance the indoor football practice facility project as quickly as possible,” MU athletics director Jim Sterk said. “As the SEC’s furthest-most Northern school, it is critical that our program have a full length indoor practice facility to utilize year-round, and this gift, coupled with the Board of Curators’ action earlier this month, gives this project great momentum.

“We are grateful for the generous support that this family continues to provide to Mizzou Athletics, and believe it demonstrates a strong commitment to Mizzou Football and Coach Drinkwitz’s leadership of our program. This is a project that has been a part of the athletics facilities master plan for several years, and it is something that is definitely needed.”

“One of the things that I quickly identified as a need, not a want, was a full-length practice facility for Mizzou Football, and on behalf of everyone in our program, we are excited, humbled and blessed by this donation to the project,” Drinkwitz said. “This facility is critical to the year-round training and development of our student-athletes, and we believe it will help transform our football program for many years to come, just as the South End Zone Facility is already doing.”

