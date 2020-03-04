Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 10 a.m.
Mizzou chat: Dave Matter Live at 10 a.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in his weekly live chat.
Former Tigers linebacker is fully healed from the procedure that cut short his senior season.
The Tigers have won four straight home games heading into Saturday's visit from Mississippi State.
The Tigers close out the regular season at Ole Miss, followed by Saturday's home finale against Alabama.
MU's supporting cast falls flat in 67-63 home loss to Bulldogs.
The Tigers head to Greenville, S.C., for SEC tournament in danger of finishing with single-digit wins.
Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith combine for 39 points but Tigers fall to Bulldogs 67-63.
Junior center scores seven points in 21 minutes in first home game since Dec. 15.
Time is running out for SEC teams to climb the seedings for Nashville and boost their NCAA Tournament stock.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in his weekly live chat.